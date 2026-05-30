ABC's 666 Park Avenue: A Supernatural Horror Series That Failed to Meet Expectations

ABC's 666 Park Avenue was a supernatural horror series that aired in 2012. The show was set in an Upper East Side apartment building in New York City known as The Drake, where residents could grant any wish but at a price. The series boasted an enviable cast, including Terry O'Quinn, Vanessa Williams, and Rachael Taylor. However, the show faced controversy and criticism from the group One Million Moms before it even aired. Additionally, ABC decided to cancel the series just a few episodes into its run, sparking debate about whether the protest or the show's failure to meet expectations was the reason for its cancellation.

ABC 's 666 Park Avenue was a supernatural horror series that aired in 2012. The show was set in an Upper East Side apartment building in New York City known as The Drake, where residents could grant any wish but at a price.

The series boasted an enviable cast, including Terry O'Quinn, Vanessa Williams, and Rachael Taylor. However, the show faced controversy and criticism from the group One Million Moms before it even aired.

Additionally, ABC decided to cancel the series just a few episodes into its run, sparking debate about whether the protest or the show's failure to meet expectations was the reason for its cancellation. In 2012, ABC was looking to mix things up, and during its upfronts, the network announced a major move: Revenge, its freshman hit from 2011, was moving to Sundays, where it would get a lead-in from Once Upon a Time, the network's other freshman hit.

In turn, Revenge would serve as a lead-in for 666 Park Avenue. The network took a chance on 666 Park Avenue, which boasted several talents who were already ABC stars, including Lost alum O'Quinn and Ugly Betty star Williams.

However, the show ultimately failed to gain traction with audiences, and its cancellation was met with little surprise. ABC had already taken a chance on Stephen King's Kingdom Hospital back in 2012, which may have been a factor in the network's decision to cancel 666 Park Avenue. The show's failure to meet expectations and the controversy surrounding it may have contributed to its cancellation, but the exact reason remains unclear.

The show's cast and the network's decision to take a chance on it may have been factors in its failure, but ultimately, the show's cancellation was a result of a combination of factors





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ABC 666 Park Avenue Supernatural Horror Terry O'quinn Vanessa Williams Rachael Taylor One Million Moms Cancellation

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