ABC Reveals NFL Quarterback as Next Star of ‘The Bachelor’

Sam Hartman will lead the next season in March after a hiatus for the franchise.

on Friday morning, surprising fans of the long-running reality dating series after a hiatus for the franchise.

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” Hartman said in his first interview. “I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl — 30 is going to be pretty tough. ” The 27-year-old pro athlete is “changing the game” and “ready to find his forever teammate,” promised ABC in the announcement.

Also read NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman To Headline 'The Bachelor' In Season 30

His 30th season of the flagship begins with the March 21 premiere .last wrapped its 29th season, starring Grant Ellis, on March 24, 2025. The overall franchise took an extended break following that fall’s, which had been planned to premiere in March 2026, but was pulled from the schedule after videos resurfaced of an alleged domestic incident.

), but the first to be a current athlete while starring on the dating show. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native, plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. The Wake Forest and Notre Dame alum holds ACC records, including for most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games.s produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company.

Advertisement

Scott Teti, Jason Ehrlich and Andy Frank serve as executive producers.

‘Survivor 51’ Star Danny Kilby on His Heartbreaking Elimination, Rivalry With Devin and Why His Exit Brought Castaways to TearsJen Affleck Breaks Free: The ‘Mormon Wives’ Star on Her Divorce and Finding Herself on the ‘Orange County’ Spinoff