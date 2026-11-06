ABC Renews Shifting Gears for Season 3 Tim Allen Return

ABC confirms Shifting Gears returns for Season 3 on January 6, 2027, starring Tim Allen. The sitcom secures a midseason slot with a two-episode premiere.

ABC has officially confirmed that the sitcom Shifting Gears will return for a third season. The network announced the renewal as part of its newly unveiled midseason schedule for the upcoming television cycle. This decision marks a significant milestone for the series starring Tim Allen.

Shifting Gears Season 3 Premiere Date

The third season of Shifting Gears is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 6, 2027. The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers will be treated to a special two-episode premiere to kick off the new season. This double episode event aims to reintroduce the audience to the show's central narrative and characters.

Also read ABC Delays High Potential Season 3 Until a Post Super Bowl Special

Tim Allen Sitcom Midseason Slot Details

The return of Shifting Gears is anchored by a strong timeslot in ABC's midseason lineup. The series leads into the ninth season of The Rookie, which airs at 9 p.m. ET. Following that program, ABC will air the premiere of its new spinoff, The Rookie: North, at 10 p.m. ET. This scheduling strategy positions the Tim Allen comedy alongside established hit dramas.

Shifting Gears Cast and Character Roles

Tim Allen reprises his role as Matt Parker in the new season. The main cast includes Kat Dennings as Riley and Seann William Scott as Gabriel. Daryl Chill Mitchell stars as Stitch and Maxwell Simkins plays Carter. Barrett Margolis joins the ensemble as Georgia. This core group forms the foundation of the sitcom's ongoing storyline.

Advertisement

Shifting Gears Streaming Availability on Hulu

Previous episodes of the series remain available for viewing on Hulu. Fans can revisit earlier seasons or catch up on recent storylines through the streaming platform. The availability on Hulu complements the linear broadcast schedule on ABC. This dual presence ensures accessibility for both traditional cable subscribers and streaming users.

ABC Network Renewal and Future Prospects

The confirmation of Shifting Gears for a third season indicates ABC's confidence in the project. The network has invested in the show's development over the past years. This renewal secures the show's place in the 2027 television landscape. The two-episode premiere provides a robust introduction for new and returning audiences alike.