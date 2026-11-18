A “Dancing with the Stars” publicist reveals how each live show comes together and what viewers can expect from the finale.

Next week's live finale will feature five couples performing three dances each. A"Dancing with the Stars" publicist reveals how each live show comes together and what viewers can expect from the finale.

Before the couples take the ballroom floor on “Dancing with the Stars,” they complete an entire dress rehearsal in costume with the show’s sets and props. Lauren Milovich, the head ABC publicist with the show, gave ABC7 Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio some exclusive insight into the preparations that go into each live show.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special Stars Angela Rippon and Ashley Roberts Confirmed

“I think the most surprising thing that fans might not know is that we do a full dress rehearsal before the entire live show airs,” Milovich said. “So they do the show from start to finish, all the way through, to rehearse on the ballroom floor in costume with sets, with props, so they get fully comfortable and can do all the amazing things you see.

” The live format can also lead to unscripted moments between cast members, and sometimes what is seen on the teleprompter isn't what ends up on TV.

Advertisement

“You know, live TV is live TV, and we can’t always predict it, and sometimes things happen in the moment, and that’s the fun of live television,” Milovich said. This week’s competition delivered a surprising elimination. Actor Harry Shum Jr. and his partner, Jenna Johnson, were sent home just before the finale despite earning the highest scores throughout the season.

"Dancing with the Stars" recap: After a night packed with perfect scores, one contestant's journey came to an unexpected end ahead of the season finale. “At the end of the day, you've got to vote for your favorites, and it’s not always the judges’ scores,” Milovich said. “They can teach you and help educate you as to what’s happening, but you’ve got to vote, and you’ve got to tune in.

”Five couples will compete in the three-hour finale, with each performing three dances.

"We're going to have five couples, and they're going to do three dances that night, which is so, so many, and requires so much skill, and they're all different styles," Milovich said. "But the freestyles are always my favorite, and they have the biggest production. So I think I'm most excited to see those.

Advertisement

" For the first time in the show’s history, the “Dancing with the Stars” finale will air live in every U.S. time zone. The episode will air from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern, 7 to 10 p.m. Central, 6 to 9 p.m. Mountain and 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific on ABC and Disney+.3 hours ago19- and 20-year-old women killed, 2 teens injured in crash on Hwy 24 in Orinda: CHP