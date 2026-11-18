ABC News suspended two employees for publishing unverified claims about Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump's investments in defense firms. The report featured inaccuracies regarding 1789 Capital's stake in Anduril.

ABC News has suspended senior coordinating producer Justin Fishel and desk assistant Nathan Lee following the publication of a factually flawed article regarding investments by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The controversy centers on a report that falsely alleged the sons of former President Donald Trump held significant stakes in defense contractors receiving billions in Pentagon contracts. This breach of journalistic standards has triggered an internal investigation that is now nearing its conclusion, with reports indicating that termination of employment is a potential outcome for the suspended staff members.

Details of the False Defense Contract Report

The news piece in question was published last month and centered on a Pentagon agreement valued at 6.6 billion dollars involving the defense technology firm Anduril. The article claimed that defense companies supported by the President's sons had secured over 6 billion dollars in active or promised government contracts since those investments were initiated. Specifically, the report asserted that Donald Trump Jr. serves as a partner at 1789 Capital and that this firm acquired a major stake in Anduril in June 2025. The piece cited a 2.5 billion dollar investment round as the basis for these alleged ownership claims, creating a narrative that linked the Trump family directly to the financial success of the defense contractor.

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1789 Capital Disputes Ownership Claims

These assertions were immediately contradicted by official representatives from 1789 Capital, who clarified the firm's actual financial position in the defense contractor. A spokesperson for the investment firm stated on X, also known as Twitter, that 1789 Capital does not hold a major stake in Anduril. In a direct communication to ABC News, the firm provided precise data showing that 1789 owns approximately 0.13 percent of Anduril. The firm emphasized that it holds no major investor rights, nor did it finance the specific investment round mentioned in the article. They explicitly rejected any suggestion that the firm possesses significant ownership, a governance position, or any form of major stake in the defense company.

ABC News Refusal to Retract Story

Despite receiving clear corrections from the investment firm, ABC News initially maintained its position on the reporting. An email from Nathan Lee to 1789 Capital indicated that the news organization stood by the story, stating that they had updated the piece for accuracy by pulling the specific phrase major stake from previous reporting. Lee argued that 1789 Capital did claim a stake derived from the 2.5 billion dollar investment, and therefore ABC News continued to use language suggesting such a relationship. When 1789 Capital expressed continued dissatisfaction with these partial corrections, Lee reiterated that editors approved the language, offering only an apology while refusing to fully retract the problematic claims.

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Internal Fallout and Employment Consequences

The refusal to fully correct the record and the subsequent discovery of these factual errors have led to severe professional consequences for the individuals involved in the production of the article. Justin Fishel and Nathan Lee are currently suspended as the news network completes its review of the editorial failures. Initial reports from ABC News characterized the publication as premature, suggesting an accidental error. However, the existence of emails where Lee defended the story's accuracy against direct feedback from the subject company challenges the narrative that this was merely a simple oversight or a premature upload.

Broader Implications for Journalistic Standards

This incident raises significant questions about the verification processes and editorial oversight within major news organizations when covering prominent political figures. Critics argue that the failure to understand basic venture capital structures, such as the difference between a minor equity stake and a major controlling interest, points to a fundamental lack of due diligence. The handling of the situation, which included standing by inaccurate claims rather than issuing a full retraction and apology, has further damaged credibility. This event highlights the critical importance of rigorous fact-checking and the potential for bias in how financial connections of political families are reported and verified.