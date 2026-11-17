Gio Benitez says a simple test led to a diagnosis of coronary artery disease.

" Sunday and the network's transportation correspondent, is opening up for the first time about a heart health scare. Benitez, 41, revealed Tuesday on "GMA" that he was recently diagnosed with coronary artery disease, a buildup of plaque that can lead to complications including heart attacks,Benitez said he felt healthy and showed no warning signs prior to the diagnosis, which he said is why he is sharing his story, to spread awareness.

"I know that so many people have the silent killer inside them, and they have no idea," he said, later adding, "That's what I want everyone to know, that you can feel fine and still have this happening. " Benitez said he has a history of heart disease in his family -- including four relatives who died of heart attacks in their 40s, 50s and 60s -- but was told by doctors multiple times that he was heart healthy.

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It was only after speaking with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula, a board-certified cardiologist, that Benitez said he was encouraged to take a screening test known as a coronary calcium scan. The scan, also called a coronary artery calcium or CAC test, is a noninvasive CT scan of the heart that checks for calcium deposits, or plaque, inside the coronary arteries. Could everything be broken?

Grounded jets, bank trouble, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonderBenitez said his score came back at 137, leading to his diagnosis of coronary artery disease, which is the most common form of heart disease in the United States, according to the CDC. A score of zero to 10 on the scan is considered low risk, 10 to 100 is moderate risk and above 100 is considered high risk for future cardiovascular events, according to Narula.

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Narula said a coronary calcium scan is an important test for someone like Benitez, who does not show symptoms of coronary artery disease but wants to know their risk. Coronary artery disease symptoms include chest pains, shortness of breath, pain in the arms or shoulder, and weakness, according to the CDC. For people without symptoms, a coronary calcium scan is most commonly recommended for men over age 40 and women over age 45 with low risk of heart disease.

The test can also be recommended, according to Narula, for people younger than 40 with multiple risk factors for heart disease, such as a family history of heart disease, history of smoking and high cholesterol.