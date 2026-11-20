ABC News placed two employees on paid leave following an internal investigation into significant factual errors in a report about Donald Trump Jr.'s business investments.

ABC News has placed two employees on paid leave following the conclusion of an internal investigation into a flawed October story concerning the business dealings of Donald Trump Jr. The network identified the involved staff members as senior coordinating producer Justin Fishel and desk assistant Nathan Lee. This administrative action was taken after the publication of a report containing substantial factual errors that required significant corrections and a brief retraction. The decision highlights the severity of procedural violations that occurred during the preparation of the sensitive investigation.

ABC News published the initial investigation on October 7, examining government contracts involving companies with financial ties to Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump. The report claimed that 1789 Capital, the private equity firm associated with the former president's son, had acquired a major stake in defense technology company Anduril Industries through a 2.5 billion dollar investment. ABC removed the article the following day, stating it had been published prematurely due to these inaccuracies. The network restored the story on October 9 with substantial corrections and replaced Nathan Lee byline with a standard ABC News byline.

Also read ABC News puts two journalists on leave over botched Donald Trump Jr. article

The network later clarified that the firm had actually invested 50 million dollars as part of a larger funding round, not the 2.5 billion dollar figure initially stated. Furthermore, Anduril stated that this investment represented approximately 0.13 percent of the company. An editor note on the republished article acknowledged errors involving company investments, government contracts, and event chronology. These corrections underscore the importance of verifying financial figures before publication.

The internal investigation uncovered broader editorial failures at the network regarding the handling of the sensitive investigation. Specifically, ABC News had not contacted 1789 Capital for comment before publication, a standard journalistic practice for such significant allegations. The network also excluded other newsroom teams typically consulted on sensitive investigations from the process, leading to a lack of necessary oversight. This oversight failure contributed to the publication of the inaccurate financial data.

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Additionally, Nathan Lee byline on the story raised internal questions about editorial oversight within the department. As a result, network leadership reportedly expressed displeasure with the story handling. The suspensions mark the most significant fallout yet from this editorial breakdown. Reports indicated that both employees could face termination over the incident, emphasizing the seriousness of the breach in journalistic standards.

While reports indicated that both employees could face termination over the incident, an ABC News spokesperson pushed back on this characterization. The spokesperson stated that no one employment status has changed. The network declined to confirm the reported suspensions or potential firings, maintaining a neutral public stance on the internal disciplinary measures. Justin Fishel served as the reporter and supervisor for the October online story, while Nathan Lee was listed as the desk assistant involved in the production.

This incident serves as a case study in the challenges of reporting on high-profile political figures and their business associates. The corrections underscore the importance of verifying financial figures and securing comments from all relevant parties before publication. ABC News has since worked to rectify the public record. The network is ensuring that future reports on similar topics adhere to stricter editorial guidelines to prevent comparable errors in the future.