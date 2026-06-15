ABC New York anchor Bill Ritter reveals first signs of Alzheimer’s he noticed 2 years before diagnosis

The 76-year-old went public with his diagnosis while announcing his retirement Friday, calling “time with [his] family … even more important.”

The ABC New York anchor “didn’t know why this was happening,” so he stepped away from the channel’s 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, heWhile only doing the 6 p.m. show allowed the 76-year-old to get “a decent night’s sleep … for the first time in 25 years,” his symptoms weren’t “getting better.

” Bill Ritter began experiencing Alzheimer’s symptoms two years before his diagnosis, he said on “Good Morning America” Monday. The news anchor recalled forgetting “people’s names and places” during Monday’s interview. He recalled, “That really was an important thing. A lot of people say, ‘I’m fine, don’t worry about it, I’m going to be fine.

’ No. You gotta go do this. ” Ritter, who went public with his diagnosis on Friday while announcing his retirement, said his “first reaction” to the results was his dad “popp into head. ”ABC At that point, the journalist made the “important” decision to get tested.

“Then a couple of seconds later, I was scared,” Ritter remembered. “I don’t mind saying that. It was scary. Because it was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m supposed to be doing this.

What’s going on here? ’ “I quickly moved into husband/dad place,” the journalist continued.

“Because Alzheimer’s really affects the family most. As a dad and a husband, I said, ‘I gotta deal with this. This is my family. And that’s what I’m really worried about.

'”Ritter is “really worried” about his loved ones. He called his loved ones “the brave ones” in the tragic situation. When Ritter shared his diagnosis on Friday, he said, “Spending more time with my family has now become even more important, because my life has taken a turn. ” He added, “The treatments I’m getting are keeping it at bay.

For now. But there is no guarantee, because there’s no cure yet for Alzheimer’s. So, unless someone finds an amazing cure, and soon, tonight will be the last newscast I anchor. ” Ritter revealed his diagnosis in his retirement announcement Friday.abc7ny/InstagramHe will, however, continue working with “Eyewitness News” to help cover Alzheimer’s disease — a special “opportunity” he addressed on “GMA” Monday.

“After this interview, I’m going to go to our Monday morning meeting at 9 a.m. … and then I’m going to go to my desk and have day one of the new job,” Ritter said. “And that will be to bring people into the tent, because I think that’s what we want. ” Bill Ritter began experiencing Alzheimer's symptoms two years before his diagnosis, he said on"Good Morning America" Monday.

The news anchor recalled forgetting"people's names and places" during Monday's interview. The symptoms did not improve when Ritter scaled back his job and got"decent" sleep. At that point, the journalist made the"important" decision to get tested. The 76-year-old admitted to being"scared" and praised his"brave" family members.

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Ritter revealed his diagnosis in his retirement announcement Friday.abc7ny/Instagram





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Celebrity News Abc News Alzheimer's Disease Brains Journalists Men's Health News Anchors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsIt was bedlam on Broadway as the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday night, with exuberant celebrations marred by mayhem an

Read more »

Jersey Fan Hub Opens as New York New Jersey Region Embraces FIFA World Cup 26The Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium officially opens as a central destination for FIFA World Cup 26 fans in the New York New Jersey region, featuring live matches on a giant screen, entertainment, and family activities alongside other watch parties across the area.

Read more »

Justin Hartley's New ABC Project Does Not Threaten His Role in Tracker Despite Fan SpeculationRumors about Justin Hartley leaving Tracker have arisen following news that he is producing a new crime procedural for ABC called A Forgotten Kill. However, the move does not indicate an exit from the CBS series. The article analyzes the situation, explaining the nature of Hartley's involvement with his production company ChangeUp Productions and its existing partnership with 20th Television, which is also behind Tracker. It also discusses what a potential departure of his character Colter would mean for the show, as it is highly dependent on him, and how the series could adapt by developing its supporting cast.

Read more »

New York Times slammed for demoting Knicks’ title on homepage: ‘Not a New York newspaper anymore’The New York Times is facing backlash online after it failed to place the Knicks’ historic NBA championship victory at the top of its homepage. Jeff Jarvis, an emeritus journalism professor a…

Read more »