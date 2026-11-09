ABC Develops New Police Procedural Starring Will Trent Actor Ramon Rodriguez

ABC is developing a new crime series featuring Ramon Rodriguez from Will Trent. The show focuses on a forensic facility in Oakland, California, backed by a wealthy widow.

ABC has announced the development of a new police procedural crime series, with Ramón Rodríguez leading the project as both star and executive producer. This new venture follows the successful run of his current hit show, Will Trent, which has secured strong ratings and a dedicated fanbase since its 2023 debut. The network is moving forward with this initiative while preparing to bring Will Trent back for its fifth season, scheduled to premiere on January 5.

New Show Concept And Forensic Focus

The upcoming series centers on a highly advanced forensic science facility located in Oakland, California. The narrative follows the dedicated employees of this center as they investigate horrific murders and complex criminal cases. These investigative efforts are made possible through significant financial backing provided by a wealthy widow, who funds the facility to support their groundbreaking work in solving serious crimes.

Also read Ramón Rodríguez Directs Will Trent Season 5 Premiere

This concept marks a distinct shift from the law enforcement procedures seen in Rodríguez's current television role. The new project will highlight scientific methodologies and forensic evidence as primary tools for justice, setting it apart from traditional detective work. The collaboration involves key creative voices from the industry who have expressed strong interest in bringing this specialized procedural to the screen for ABC audiences.

Creator Aeysha Carr And Production Details

According to Deadline, the project is being developed in partnership with writer and producer Aeysha Carr. Together, they are shaping the story of how the forensic facility operates and the unique challenges its staff faces while dealing with the darkest aspects of criminal behavior in the Oakland area. The partnership combines Rodríguez's on-screen presence with Carr's narrative expertise to create a compelling procedural drama.

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Rodríguez is not only taking on the lead acting role but is also serving as a producer on the series. This dual role leverages his experience behind the scenes from his work on Will Trent, where he serves as an executive producer alongside his duties as the titular Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent. His involvement ensures that the production maintains high standards for both performance and storytelling quality.

Rodriguez Career Andaltura Productions

Rodríguez is widely recognized for his extensive work in both film and television, having established himself as a versatile actor in Hollywood. His filmography includes major blockbuster franchises such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Battle: Los Angeles. He has also delivered notable performances in critically acclaimed projects like The One and Only Ivan, The Wire, and the Marvel series Iron Fist and The Defenders.

In addition to his acting credits, he has appeared in The Charlie's Angels reboot and the political drama G20. His expansion into production is formalized through Altura Productions, a production company he created last year. This company operates under a first-look deal with 20th Century Television, giving him significant creative control and industry support for developing new projects like this new ABC series.

Upcoming Broadcast And Network Strategy

ABC is strategically positioning Rodríguez for continued success by launching this new procedural alongside the return of his current show. The broadcaster aims to capitalize on the strong reviews and ratings that Will Trent has garnered since its inception in 2023. The network recognizes the appeal of high-stakes crime dramas and is investing in content that offers both emotional depth and procedural rigor.

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Viewers can expect to see Will Trent return for its fifth season on January 5, providing a bridge for audiences to transition into the new programming. The announcement of this new project signals ABC's commitment to expanding its crime drama lineup with fresh concepts and established talent. The network is confident in the potential of the Oakland-based forensic series to engage viewers with its unique setting and funding premise.