ABC Delays High Potential Season 3 Until a Post Super Bowl Special

ABC is holding High Potential back from its fall schedule, with a special episode airing right after Super Bowl LXI and new showrunners taking over the series.

ABC is running a lighter schedule this fall. R.J. Decker has already wrapped up its short seven-episode sophomore season, leaving 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, Grey's Anatomy, and the comedy duo of Scrubs and Abbott Elementary as the network's remaining scripted programming.

ABC Midseason Lineup Features New Series

The Disney-owned network is saving some of its biggest series for midseason, including new seasons of The Rookie and Will Trent, which have been regular fixtures in the spring. Buzzy newcomers such as The Rookie: North and an untitled Grey's Anatomy spin-off are also expected later in the year. The most surprising move, however, was the decision to hold back High Potential.

Also read Democrat Crowley defeats Trump ally Tiffany in Wisconsin governor's race, ABC News projects

Since debuting in 2024, the series, led by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson, has become one of network television's most popular detective shows. After ruling all of broadcast television in viewership during the 2024-25 season, the sophomore run of Morgan Gillory's unlikely crime-solving story finished as the far and away leader in the key 18-49 demographic.

It ran neck-and-neck with CBS' powerhouse one-two punch of Tracker and Marshals overall, drawing 16 million viewers over 35 days across all platforms. Despite that success, the network chose to shake up the formula, meaning no regular new episodes until 2027. That approach is not unusual, considering how The Rookie and Will Trent have fared with similar scheduling, but it is nonetheless a change of pace that will have viewers waiting until after the Super Bowl for the next case.

Advertisement

The good news is that the wait will not be long once the Lombardi Trophy is handed out. ABC's megahit procedural will air a special episode right after Super Bowl LXI concludes on Sunday, February 14. While the network has not yet unveiled its entire midseason schedule, that time slot will put an especially massive spotlight on the series, which is coming off a Season 2 finale packed with loose ends that fans are eager to see resolved.

High Potential Undergoes Creative Overhaul

Ultimately, the extra wait might be for the best, given that High Potential is undergoing a noticeable creative overhaul. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who previously worked on Rian Johnson's Poker Face and were tapped to co-write Scream 8, have officially taken over as showrunners following the exit of Todd Harthan.

Their arrival signals a shift in how the show will be written and organized behind the scenes, and it gives the production time to plan a Season 3 that can build on the strengths that made the series a ratings success while addressing the storylines left hanging at the end of its last season. The broader context matters as well.

Broadcast networks increasingly rely on a small number of reliable procedural franchises to anchor their schedules, and strong performance in the 18-49 demographic remains a key measure of value for advertisers. By holding High Potential back and pairing its return with one of the most-watched television events of the year, ABC is betting that anticipation can translate into a strong launch once the series settles into its regular timeslot.

Advertisement

Viewers who have followed the show since its debut will be watching closely to see whether the creative changes deliver the fresh energy the network is hoping for, and whether the Super Bowl placement helps introduce the series to a larger audience.