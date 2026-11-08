ABC Crime Drama RJ Decker Faces Renewal Crisis Amidst Ratings Drop

RJ Decker season 3 faces an uncertain future as ABC crime drama struggles with declining ratings despite streaming success and a major cliffhanger.

ABC is grappling with a significant scheduling and renewal dilemma as its crime drama RJ Decker competes for survival against the anticipated return of High Potential. The network decided to shift High Potential to a midseason premiere for the 2026-2027 television cycle, which forced RJ Decker to assume the show's previous Tuesday evening slot. This strategic move places RJ Decker in direct competition with the series that originally held its preferred time block, creating a precarious position for the underdog drama in the upcoming season.

Core Details of Scheduling Conflict

The High Potential replacement in ABC's Fall 2026 lineup faces a difficult challenge in its bid to return in 2027. RJ Decker shares notable similarities with High Potential, featuring an oft-underestimated protagonist, a coastal setting, and a blend of drama and comedy genres alongside its crime elements. However, despite these thematic overlaps, RJ Decker may find it increasingly difficult to secure a renewal for a third season. The series concluded its second run with a chilling cliffhanger ending on October 27, 2026, leaving fans in suspense about the fate of its central characters and the show's overall future.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Mat Webb Mitovich provided critical insight into the situation through a November 3 newsletter addressing reader inquiries. Mitovich explained that the decision to reduce the episode count for RJ Decker season 2 was a direct response to viewership trends observed after the first season. He revealed that RJ Decker season 1 lost 19 percent of its viewers in the first month, only partially regaining them for episodes 8 and 9. This data prompted ABC to take precautions by reducing the episode count, hoping to maintain momentum and audience retention through a tighter narrative schedule.

The ratings data for RJ Decker season 2 further complicates the renewal landscape, revealing a downward trend that concerns network executives. The second season reportedly averaged 4.5 million multiplatform viewers in the first seven days, a figure that is 10 percent lower than the viewership numbers recorded for the first season. Additionally, RJ Decker demonstrated only a 57 percent viewer retention rate from Dancing with the Stars, a highly popular program that typically serves as a strong lead-in. These metrics suggest that the crime drama is struggling to maintain a stable audience base across platforms.

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Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

Despite the challenging linear television ratings, RJ Decker has shown resilience in the streaming market, offering a counter-narrative to the broadcast numbers. The maiden season was already a success during the Summer 2026 streaming period, ranking seventh in Disney Plus's Top TV shows in the US. R.J. Decker further solidified its streaming appeal by entering Crave's Top 10 in Canada on October 30, indicating that the show retains a dedicated fanbase beyond traditional broadcast metrics.

Furthermore, the short run of RJ Decker season 2, which decreased from nine episodes in season 1 to only seven in its sophomore year, provides ABC with unique scheduling flexibility. This adaptability allows the network to slot R.J. Decker wherever it wants during the season, a strategic advantage not available to shows with larger episode counts. The cliffhanger ending, which places immediate threats to loved ones and raises the stakes for both R.J. and Mel, creates a compelling narrative imperative for a third season to provide a satisfying resolution.

The combination of streaming success, scheduling flexibility, and a unresolved cliffhanger suggests that ABC has multiple reasons to renew RJ Decker despite the declining linear ratings. The network must weigh the 10 percent drop in multiplatform viewership against the show's ability to drive traffic to Disney Plus and Crave. If RJ Decker season 3 does not happen, the unresolved tension regarding the dangerous villain and the safety of the protagonists will leave a significant narrative gap in the ABC crime drama landscape.