ABC Confirms Will Trent Season 5 Premiere Date for January 2027

ABC officially renewed the crime drama Will Trent for a fifth season. The new episodes will premiere on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET, following a midseason schedule announcement.

ABC has officially confirmed that the popular crime drama Will Trent will return for a fifth season. The network announced the return as part of its newly unveiled midseason schedule for the upcoming winter broadcast period.

Viewers will have to wait until Tuesday, January 5, 2027, to see the detectives in action again. The broadcast time is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. This date marks the end of an eight-month wait for fans who have been eager for news since the fourth season concluded.

Also read The One About Matthew Perry Remains Netflix US Top Show as Will Trent Joins the Chart

Will Trent Season 5 Broadcast Details

The fourth season of the show wrapped up in May. Fans have spent the intervening months debating the cliffhangers and unresolved plot threads. The confirmation of a January 2027 premiere provides a clear timeline for the next chapter in the series narrative.

Will Trent airs on Tuesdays, which is a consistent slot for the program. It returns to this familiar evening home ahead of another ABC series. The schedule places the show in a strong position for mid-season viewership growth.

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High Potential And Surviving A Scandal

The Tuesday night lineup features additional programming alongside the crime drama. High Potential is scheduled to premiere its third season at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. This creates a two-hour block of new content for the network.

After High Potential, the evening concludes with a documentary program. Surviving a Scandal makes its series premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. This new documentary series adds variety to the traditional scripted drama lineup.

Origins And Character Development

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Karin Slaughter. The adaptation has developed a devoted following since its inception. The show explores the darker side of the Atlanta criminal underworld.

The unusual leading character has been a major draw for audiences. The show has spent four seasons building complex relationships and unpredictable investigations. This depth has helped it stand out among other network television crime dramas.

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Fan Reaction And Future Outlook

The dramatic conclusion of the fourth season left many questions unanswered. The long wait for new episodes has created significant anticipation. The January 2027 return aims to satisfy this demand for fresh episodes.

ABC has provided a definitive answer regarding the shows future. The confirmation allows fans to plan their viewing schedules. The network hopes to maintain the strong engagement seen in previous seasons.

The integration of new programs like High Potential and Surviving a Scandal strengthens the Tuesday block. This strategic scheduling demonstrates confidence in the crime dramas ability to retain its audience. The combined lineup offers a mix of procedural crime, comedy, and documentary content.