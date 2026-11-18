ABC schedules 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville midseason finales for November 19, 2026, with returns on January 7, 2027, resolving major cliffhangers for both series.

ABC has officially confirmed that both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville will conclude their fall 2026 runs with midseason finales this week, marking a definitive pause in the broadcast schedule. The network premiered both series on October 15, 2026, and has maintained high viewer engagement through intense storylines and emergency scenarios. This scheduling break aligns with the traditional holiday season lull, allowing production teams to rest while fans anticipate the resolution of major cliffhangers in the new year.

The midseason finale for 9-1-1 season 10, titled Et Tu, is scheduled to air on November 19, 2026, at 8 pm EST and 7 pm CST. This episode serves as a critical turning point for the series, particularly concerning the fate of Detective Hooks, who previously betrayed Athena and nearly killed her during season 9. In a shocking development, Hooks has been murdered while incarcerated, and the FBI trailer indicates that suspicion now falls directly on Athena.

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The investigation suggests that Athena may have been involved in his death, adding a complex layer to her character arc. Beyond this criminal mystery, the episode introduces a new crisis involving a runaway truck that Maddie describes as a flaming biohazard on wheels. This emergency scenario adds another layer of danger to the first responders duties during the final episode before the midseason break.

The title Et Tu hints at significant interpersonal conflict, likely centering on the tension between Buck and Eddie. Eddie secretly began fostering Theo without Buck knowledge, potentially complicating their partnership and personal lives further. This drama remains a central focus for the series, and if not fully resolved in this finale, it is expected to dominate the conversation in the back half of the season.

Immediately following the 9-1-1 finale, 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 will air its sixth episode, Tears of the Nile, at 9 pm EST and 8 pm CST on the same date. This episode appears to escalate the ongoing serial killer storyline involving the antagonist known as Pharaoh. Pharaoh has been murdering people in elaborate, biblically-based methods throughout the first half of the season, creating a tense atmosphere for the cast and crew.

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The promotional material for the Nashville finale suggests a direct homage to the Criminal Minds episode Hamelin. The promo shows children leaving their homes in the middle of the night only to be kidnapped by Pharaoh. Rogue assumes this is the serial killer version of the plague of the firstborn, drawing parallels to biblical events that have haunted the city.

Rogue is expected to confront Pharaoh in what is likely the final showdown of this particular arc. This confrontation will potentially reveal the identity of the mystery person causing chaos across Nashville. The narrative seems to draw heavy parallels to the plague of the firstborn, with Pharaoh kidnapping children in a symbolic reenactment of biblical events to disrupt the community.

Both series are scheduled to return for their midseason premieres on Thursday, January 7, 2027, at their usual time slots. This break allows for a six-week gap between the November 19 finales and the January 2027 return. The network has confirmed that the shows will resume their regular Thursday night schedule, ensuring that the momentum built during the fall season continues into the new year.

If 9-1-1 season 10 maintains the same episode count as season 9, fans can expect approximately 12 more episodes following the January return. The season finale for 9-1-1 is likely to air in May 2027, maintaining a consistent broadcast rhythm. Similarly, 9-1-1: Nashville, which featured 18 episodes in its first season, is expected to follow a similar trajectory for the remainder of season 2.

While specific details about the midseason premieres remain unconfirmed, the resolution of ongoing storylines in the upcoming finales will set the stage for the final weeks of the broadcast season. The Buddie drama remains a central focus for 9-1-1, with the potential reconciliation or further rift between Buck and Eddie driving much of the emotional weight.

In 9-1-1: Nashville, the resolution of the Pharaoh storyline may leave Rogue searching for new purpose. His previous obsession with hunting down the criminal has defined much of his character arc, and finding a new direction will be crucial for the back half of the season. The narrative implications of his success or failure in capturing Pharaoh will resonate throughout the remaining episodes.

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Sam pregnancy and cancer plotline, which has remained in limbo during the first part of the season, needs significant development moving forward. This narrative thread is essential for maintaining the emotional depth of the series and providing closure for Sam character arc. The combination of these plot points promises to deliver the next wave of drama and action for viewers.

The midseason break presents an opportunity to assess the status of several major character arcs that have defined both series. Fans will have ample time to speculate on the outcomes of these high-stakes cliffhangers during the six-week hiatus. The network relies on this break to build anticipation for the return of their most popular emergency response dramas.

Both shows have ongoing storylines that have not been fully resolved yet. Depending on what wraps up in the midseason finales, the midseason premieres might bring all-new drama and action. The uncertainty keeps viewers engaged and eager to see how the characters navigate the post-holiday landscape.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, and John Harlan Kim will continue to headline these franchises. Their performances have been critical to the success of the 9-1-1 universe.

So far, there are no details on the midseason premieres, so it is unclear what fans can expect to see for the final twelve weeks of both series. Both shows have ongoing storylines that have not been resolved yet. Depending on what wraps up in the midseason finales, the midseason premieres might bring all-new drama and action.

9-1-1: Nashville is still finding its footing, but the franchise second spinoff is already accomplishing something 9-1-1 and Lone Star never could. This statement highlights the unique position of the Nashville series within the broader franchise. Its success is vital for the long-term health of the ABC drama block.

Whatever is coming next, fans will only need to wait six weeks to find out. The anticipation for the January return is palpable among the fan base. The network is confident that the midseason finales will provide sufficient closure to keep viewers invested during the hiatus.