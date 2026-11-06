ABC Announces The Rookie Season 9 Premiere and The Rookie North Launch Date

ABC confirms The Rookie Season 9 premieres January 6 at 9 p.m. alongside The Rookie North spin-off at 10 p.m. Full details on the TV-14 crime drama schedule and showrunner Alexi Hawley are inside.

ABC has officially confirmed the premiere date for the ninth season of its popular procedural series, The Rookie. The network announced that the highly anticipated season will debut on January 6, with episodes airing at 9 p.m. This strategic scheduling places the show in a prime prime-time slot, ensuring maximum visibility for the crime drama franchise that has captivated audiences since its initial launch.

The Rookie Season 9 Premiere Details

The ninth installment of The Rookie is scheduled to start broadcasting on January 6 at 9 p.m. This date marks the official return of the series to ABC screens, following a hiatus period that has kept viewers waiting for new developments in the storylines of Officer John Nolan and his colleagues. The network aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the show, which has maintained strong ratings and a dedicated fan base over its previous eight seasons. The 9 p.m. time slot suggests a confident projection of the show's ability to draw in both returning viewers and new audiences looking for a compelling police procedural to kick off the new year.

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Spin-off Series The Rookie North Launches

In addition to the main series revival, ABC revealed that a new spin-off titled The Rookie North will also begin its run on the same day, January 6. This spin-off series is set to air one hour after the primary show, starting at 10 p.m. The introduction of The Rookie North expands the broader franchise into new geographic and narrative territories, allowing the network to further leverage the brand recognition established by the original series. By placing the spin-off in the subsequent hour, ABC intends to create a continuous viewing experience that retains the audience momentum built by the first show.

Showrunner and Creative Direction

Former NFL kicker Alexi Hawley serves as the showrunner for both The Rookie and its new spin-off, overseeing the creative vision and narrative direction of the expanding franchise. Hawley has been instrumental in shaping the tone and character development of the series since its inception, maintaining a balance between procedural crime-solving and character-driven storytelling. His involvement ensures continuity between the main series and The Rookie North, allowing for seamless integration of story elements and potential crossovers. The network relies on Hawley's established track record to maintain the quality and appeal that has defined the show's run.

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Franchise History and Production Context

The Rookie originally premiered on October 16, 2018, establishing itself as a staple in ABC's lineup and gaining widespread availability on Hulu for streaming audiences. The series is classified as TV-14, targeting a broad demographic with its crime drama and comedy elements. Over the years, the production has involved a large team of directors, including Bill Roe, Tori Garrett, Michael Goi, and others, who have contributed to the distinct visual style of the show. A extensive list of writers, including Natalie Callaghan, Paula Puryear, and Fredrick Kotto, has helped sustain the narrative depth and plot complexity that fans expect from the franchise.

Upcoming Schedule and Viewing Plans

Viewers planning to tune in should mark their calendars for January 6, when both The Rookie Season 9 and The Rookie North will debut on ABC. The scheduling strategy of back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. is designed to test the viability of a dual-show lineup under the same brand umbrella. This approach offers fans extended entertainment within a single evening, potentially increasing engagement with the broader universe. The network will likely monitor ratings closely in the following weeks to determine the long-term future of the spin-off and its integration into the overall programming schedule.