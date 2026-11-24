ABC leverages its Super Bowl lead-in on February 14 to air a special High Potential Season 3 episode, capitalizing on the show's top demographic ratings and Morgan Gillory's popularity.

ABC has secured a prime broadcast opportunity by placing the crime drama High Potential immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 14. This strategic scheduling choice leverages the massive audience gathered for the NFL championship game to introduce a special episode of the network's hit series. The move marks the first time the program has utilized such a prominent lead-in since its debut in 2024, signaling strong confidence in its ability to retain viewers.

High Potential Season 3 special episode details

The special broadcast represents a significant milestone for the Morgan Gillory-centered narrative, which stars Kaitlin Olson as the unconventional detective. While the series typically airs on Tuesdays starting January 5, this midseason return is designed to maximize exposure through the Super Bowl slot. Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman, known for their work on Scream 8, are tasked with delivering a creative and engaging story for the character and the LAPD unit.

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ABC Super Bowl lead-in strategy

This scheduling decision mirrors ABC's successful approach during its 2006 Super Bowl broadcast, which featured Grey's Anatomy as the follow-up program. The network aims to capitalize on the cultural moment of the big game to drive immediate viewership for its scripted content. By positioning High Potential in this coveted time slot, ABC hopes to convert the millions of sports viewers into a dedicated fanbase for the crime procedural.

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High Potential ratings and performance

The decision to air the special episode is rooted in the show's exceptional performance during the 2025/2026 broadcast season. High Potential paced all broadcast television programs in the key adult 18-49 demographic, a metric highly prized by advertisers and networks. Additionally, the series ranked third overall in 35-day multiplatform viewing, attracting an average of over 16.01 million viewers. This strong performance positions it as a top contender against networks like CBS, which aired the popular series Tracker.

Two-part storyline and next broadcast date

The episode airing on February 14 will serve as the first part of a two-part storyline, ending on a cliffhanger to ensure audience retention. The resolution of this narrative arc is scheduled for February 16, providing a clear call to action for viewers to tune in again. While specific plot details for the special episode remain undisclosed, the structure is designed to test the show's ability to sustain engagement through a critical transition from live sports to scripted television.