ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek is back at work after battling sarcoma for a year and a half.McPeek said the treatment took a toll, but he is now focused on recovery and returning to normal as much as possibl

ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek is back at work after battling sarcoma for a year and a half. McPeek said the treatment took a toll, but he is now focused on recovery and returning to normal as much as possible.

"In a year-and-a-half, there's been radiation, there's been chemo, there has been surgery," McPeek said. "Each of them has had its own effect and its own perils and challenges. McPeek said one of the earliest hard moments came when he shaved his head before chemotherapy, causing his hair to fall out.

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"It's hair," McPeek said. "It grows back but it's kind of saying ... 'this is happening. This is really happening.

'""I'm thankful for the James," McPeek said. "I'm thankful for those doctors and nurses who made all this happen. "I think thankful is probably the best way to describe it, because there's ... There's been so much to be thankful for, not the least of which is that I get to come back.

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" McPeek said the support he received from family, friends, co-workers, viewers and strangers meant a lot to him. "I've been amazed at how kind people have been and how much they've wanted to reach out, and I can't say thank you enough," he said. "The cards, the letters, the plates, the stuffed animals, the blankets -- people have been really incredible, and I hope that they understand how thankful I am for that kind of support.

""One of the things that I've learned over the last year of this journey is how many people need that support," McPeek said. "There are thousands of people in Central Ohio who need that kind of support. And if you can reach out to them, it'll mean the world to them.

" "Let's get things as close to normal as possible and to move forward and to keep gaining the strength and the stamina to keep pushing forward," he added. Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The crash happened along East 11th Avenue Monday morning.

A 5-year-old, who is nonverbal and has autism, ran out of her classroom and reached busy Broad Street, nearly hit by a bus. Her mother calls it child endangerment; the district faces questions over a 10-minute gap. A deadly shooting on Columbus’ East Side late Sunday left one person dead and another hospitalized, as police continued investigating what led up to the gunfire. The shooting happened on Bolton Avenue near Bishop HartleyState Rep.

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Munira Abdullahi is running for mayor of Columbus with 5 prioritiesABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek is back at work after battling sarcoma for a year and a half. McPeek said the treatment took a toll, but he is now focused on recovery and returning to normal as much as possibl