ABC 2027 Midseason Schedule: High Potential, Will Trent, and Rookie Spinoff Return Dates

ABC confirms its 2027 midseason premiere dates for top shows including High Potential season 3, Will Trent, and the new Rookie spinoff, alongside Grey's Anatomy and 9-1-1 returns starting in early January.

ABC has officially confirmed its comprehensive 2027 midseason premiere dates, providing viewers with a precise schedule for the return of its most popular scripted series and new programming. This announcement follows a strategic decision made earlier in the year where the network renewed its entire scripted lineup without any cancellations, a move that necessitated shifts in episode counts and delays for several key shows.

Early January Return Dates and Lead-Off Slots

Will Trent season 5 kicks off the midseason slate on January 5 at 8 PM ET, establishing a strong crime drama anchor for the start of the year. The network immediately follows with its biggest hit, High Potential season 3, airing at 9 PM ET on the same evening. Shifting Gears season 3 offers a unique two-episode premiere featuring a reunion between 2 Broke Girls co-stars Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs on January 6 at 8 PM ET, capitalizing on the chemistry that defined the original series.

Also read ABC Sets High Potential Season 3 Premiere Date for January 2027

The Rookie franchise continues its dominance with season 9 following Shifting Gears at 9 PM ET, leading directly into the debut of the network's newest spinoff, The Rookie: North, at 10 PM ET. This new installment centers on Alex Holland, portrayed by Jay Ellis, who joins the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie after a violent home invasion disrupts his life. The episode features cameos from Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter, tying the new series tightly to its predecessor.

Drama Block and Sitcom Resumption Strategies

ABC's established medical and emergency response dramas return in a dominant block starting January 7. 9-1-1 season 10 begins its midseason run at 8 PM ET, followed by 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 at 9 PM ET. Grey's Anatomy season 23 closes out the night at 10 PM ET, maintaining the network's stronghold on the post-Prime Time hour with its long-running medical procedural.

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Abbott Elementary, the network's sole other sitcom besides Shifting Gears, will resume production and air new episodes on January 13 at 8:31 PM ET. This scheduling places the beloved workplace comedy in a dedicated slot that allows it to benefit from the momentum of the earlier return dates while offering a lighter tone compared to the preceding crime and medical dramas.

New Programming and Strategic Development Context

Beyond the returning favorites, ABC is debuting the two-part docuseries Surviving a Scandal on its midseason lineup. The series examines infamous figures from the past few decades, including Milli Vanilli, Octomom, and Joey Buttafuoco, offering a look back at cultural moments that defined scandal in previous eras. This non-fiction addition provides a contrast to the heavily scripted content that dominates the rest of the schedule.

The Rookie: North serves as the only new scripted title premiering in January, headlined by Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson. Franchise creator Alexi Hawley is at the helm, guiding Alex Holland through a history of broken commitments as he proves his capability to skeptical training officers and fellow rookies. This singular new entry highlights ABC's strategy of leveraging its existing successful franchises rather than introducing entirely unknown IP for the midseason window.

Looking Ahead to Future Renewals and 2027 Plans

While the midseason schedule is locked in, questions remain regarding the network's long-term renewal strategy for the 2027-2028 season. ABC has been developing original projects throughout 2026, including a potential rival to Tracker starring Justin Hartley, suggesting that the current all-renewed slate may face changes. Fans and industry analysts will be watching closely to see if this pattern holds or if selective cancellations will occur before the next midseason break.

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The complete 2027 schedule also includes awards ceremonies and a special post-Super Bowl airing for High Potential, ensuring the hit crime comedy maintains visibility during peak viewership moments. With clear dates established for the return of its core audience favorites, ABC has minimized uncertainty for its viewers and set a structured path for the remainder of the winter television season.