They did it. Again. Tide level records that stood for 11 years in San Diego and La Jolla have now been broken for the third time in the last two months — with the newest mark to beat set Wednesday morning.

They did it. Again. Tide level records that stood for 11 years in San Diego and La Jolla have now been broken for the third time in the last two months — with the newest mark to beat set Wednesday morning.

Preliminary reports show San Diego tides reached 8.65' eclipsing the previous high of 8.52' on October 27th. La Jolla hit 8.11' to knock off the 7.98' number on October 27th. High tide is likely to hit around 9:19 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and could come close to those levels again. The Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through 1 p.m. Friday.

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A High Surf Advisory expires even earlier at 4 a.m. Friday. Those two alerts are combining to increase flood threats on our coast. Other than that, it should be a lovely Thanksgiving Day. The sun will be shining down and temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above normal.