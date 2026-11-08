ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, November 7: Flood Advisory continues through Tuesday

The unusual warms is sticking around through Sunday thanks to our Santa Ana winds — some coastal and inland communities will climb into the 90s.

The unusual warms is sticking around through Sunday thanks to our Santa Ana winds — some coastal and inland communities will climb into the 90s.

The strongest winds came Saturday morning before gradually weakening through the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will continue Sunday, with winds shifting more easterly. Humidity levels could fall to between 15% and 25%, although recent rainfall will help limit the fire danger. Everyone will be above average, with the coast peaking about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

Also read MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley showers possible Friday evening before warmer, drier weather moves in

The inland valleys and mountains will be about 10 degrees above average, with the deserts about 5 above normal. Coastal Flood Advisory through Tuesday Beachgoers should be aware of elevated surf and unusually high tides along San Diego County's coastline. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through noon Tuesday, with morning high tides exceeding seven feet through early next week. The highest tides are expected Sunday and Monday, reaching between 7.4 and 7.6 feet.

Surf will generally range from 3 to 6 feet along west-facing beaches, with sets potentially reaching 7 feet Monday as a northwest swell builds. The combination of elevated surf and high tides could produce minor coastal flooding, with the potential for more significant flooding along some west-facing beaches. Cooler temperatures and possible rain next week The warming trend will peak Sunday before temperatures begin gradually cooling Monday and Tuesday as Santa Ana winds weaken.

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Despite the cooldown, temperatures will remain above seasonal averages. Another slight warmup is possible Wednesday as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest. A more noticeable change could arrive toward the end of next week as a weather system approaches Southern California. Forecast confidence remains limited, but there is currently around a 15% chance of light rain Friday, increasing to 20% to 30% Saturday.

While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected at this point, the developing pattern could bring cooler temperatures and additional opportunities for rain later in November. Saturday's Highs: Coast: 83-91° Inland: 81-92° Mountains: 62-75° Deserts: 78-85° Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.