ABC 10News Community Huddle Brings Conversation to La Mesa

The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation that brings reporters and anchors directly to the neighborhood, fostering a sense of community and allowing residents to share their stories and voices.

The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery.

The event aimed to foster a sense of community and allow residents to share their stories and voices. Reporters and anchors engaged with the community, discussing various topics and listening to their concerns. The Curbside Eatery & Drinkery provided a welcoming atmosphere for the conversation, with attendees able to enjoy food and drinks while participating in the discussion.

The event was a success, with many residents expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be heard and for the community's spirit of engagement. The ABC 10News Community Huddle continues to be a valuable platform for community members to share their voices and for reporters and anchors to connect with the people they serve. The event's focus on community and storytelling has made it a staple in San Diego County, with many residents looking forward to the next installment.

By bringing the conversation directly to the neighborhood, the ABC 10News Community Huddle has created a unique and engaging experience that allows residents to feel seen and heard. The event's success is a testament to the power of community engagement and the importance of listening to the voices of those who live and work in San Diego County.

The ABC 10News Community Huddle has become a vital part of the community's fabric, providing a platform for residents to share their stories and for reporters and anchors to build meaningful relationships with the people they serve. The event's impact extends beyond the conversation itself, as it helps to build trust and foster a sense of community among residents.

By providing a space for residents to share their voices and concerns, the ABC 10News Community Huddle has created a positive and uplifting experience that has a lasting impact on the community





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ABC 10News Community Huddle La Mesa Community Conversation San Diego County

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbus Clippers honor ABC-6 chief meteorologist Marshall McPeek in 'Clips of Kindness' promotionThe Columbus Clippers honored ABC-6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek as part of their Great Clips 'Clips of Kindness' promotion. McPeek, who is battling sarcoma, appeared at the game where fans could donate to The James Cancer Hospital. His colleagues Andrew 'Buck' Michael and Phil Kelly shaved their heads in support. McPeek urged fans to donate to cancer research and support others.

Read more »

Kathy Hilton Resigns as West Hollywood Pride Parade Grand Marshal: Public Support and Allegations of HomophobiaKathy Hilton, the actress and fashion designer, announced that she will no longer serve as the grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade due to a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. Allegations of homophobia have been raised regarding her public statements regarding the community, leading to the cancellation of her booking for the event. The statement also highlights her continued support of LGBTQ+ causes and visibility through her participation in GLAAD initiatives and organizations. Open dialogue and mutual respect are sought to ensure the future evolution of the events honoring the LGBTQ+ community and its spirit of community celebration and belonging. The controversy and the growing need for visibility and inclusivity within the community are topics of ongoing conversation. The artistic and cultural contributions of the LGBTQ+ community should be celebrated and honored in future efforts to strengthen the unity and visibility of these events that go beyond personal bias and prejudice.

Read more »

The Streamline: South Bay warned of elevated 'sewer gas' levels after pipe breakStay informed and ready for the day — from microclimate updates to top headlines, ABC 10News’ Streamline newsletter keeps your mornings running smoothly.

Read more »

Former Giants QB Russell Wilson Trades the Huddle for the StudioAfter a final chapter with the Giants, the 14-year veteran and Super Bowl champion calls it a career.

Read more »