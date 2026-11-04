Abby Phillip Welcomes Second Child Maxwell Elias Richardson

CNN senior political correspondent Abby Phillip and husband Marcus Richardson announce the birth of their second son, Maxwell Elias Richardson, born at home on October 27.

CNN senior political correspondent Abby Phillip has officially announced the arrival of her second child, expanding her family with the birth of a newborn son. The journalist shared the joyful news with her followers on social media, providing an exclusive first look at the infant alongside images of her growing household. This update marks a significant personal milestone for the prominent broadcaster who has been open about her family life while maintaining a high-profile career in journalism.

Birth Details and Home Delivery

Phillip revealed that her son, named Maxwell Elias Richardson, was born on October 27 in a private home setting rather than a hospital. She confirmed that the delivery was assisted by a midwife, highlighting a personal choice regarding the birthing process. In her initial announcement posted to Instagram, Phillip described the newborn as eating and sleeping well, noting that he is settling comfortably into his new environment with his parents and sister.

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Family Photos and Sibling Introduction

The CNN anchor shared a series of intimate photographs showcasing the family bond during this early period. One image captures Phillip, her husband, and their daughter Naomi lying together around the newborn, emphasizing a sense of unity and warmth. Another photo features their eldest child holding her baby brother, introducing the sibling relationship between Naomi and Maxwell. These visuals were released on Tuesday, November 3, allowing fans to witness the tender moments within the Richardson household.

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Background of the Richardson Family

This arrival follows the couple's previous journey into parenthood, as they are already parents to a daughter named Naomi, who was born in August 2021. Phillip and Richardson first met through mutual friends at a party in Washington, D.C., in 2011, leading to a long-term relationship that culminated in marriage in 2018. The couple had publicly announced their second pregnancy earlier in the year, specifically in May, building anticipation for this latest addition to their family.

Professional Context and Career Status

As Abby Phillip balances her role as a mother of two with her duties as a senior political correspondent, her professional standing at CNN remains robust. She joined the network in 2017 after working for The Washington Post and contributing to Politico. Recent reports suggest that Phillip has secured a new deal with the network, ensuring her continued presence as a key voice in political coverage while managing her evolving family responsibilities.