Abby Livingston Joins MS NOW As Political Reporter

MS NOW is adding to its ranks, with Abby Livingston joining the network as political reporter.

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She started her career at NBC News, and also worked at National Journal and CNN. , political director for MS NOW, wrote in a memo to staffers, “Abby will work alongside our growing political team, covering campaigns and elections and bringing MS NOW audiences the latest developments from the campaign trail across all our platforms. ” Livingston was recognized with the 2017 National Press Club Award for Washington regional reporting and the 2018 Sigma Delta Chi Award for Washington correspondence.

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