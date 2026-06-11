Abby Lee Miller Shares Results of Non-Surgical Earlobe Procedure, Dance Mom Fans Blast Her for Beauty Filter, Former Penn State Football Player Hospitalized, Fiancee Killed in Hit-and-Run

Abby Lee Miller, a star and former Dance Moms coach, shared her results after a non-surgical procedure to enhance the appearance of her earlobes. Fans playfully put her on blast for using an intense beauty filter on TikTok. A former Penn State football player was hospitalized, and his fiancee was killed in a hit-and-run.

star, 60, gushed over her results in a new interview published on Wednesday, June 10, following the procedure to enhance the appearance of her earlobes after years of wearing heavy pieces of jewelry. instead of going under the knife, she opted for a non-surgical approach by doing hyaluronic acid filler injections.

fans playfully put Dance Moms icon Abby Lee Miller on blast for using what appeared to be an "intense" beauty filter. the dance coach, 60, went viral on TikTok for her picture-perfect face in a clip she shared via the social media platform on Sunday, September 28, while traveling to Iowa to lead a class. the injections can plump up the earlobe that has shrunken in size with results that are visible right after the procedure and in the days to come. there is a surgical procedure available for patients as well, although that price range can go up to $3,000 to $4,000. abby lee was advised to avoid wearing her go-to hoops and studs for a bit, but she admitted that was not an option. former penn state football player hospitalized, fiancee killed in hit-and-ru





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abby Lee Miller Dance Moms Earlobe Procedure Hyaluronic Acid Filler Injections Beauty Filter Tiktok Penn State Football Player Fiancee Hit-And-Run

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dave Portnoy Criticizes Spike Lee for On-Court Outburst During NBA FinalsBarstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has called out filmmaker Spike Lee for a 'temper tantrum' during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Portnoy questioned why Lee was allowed to harass referees and influence foul calls from mid-court, referencing Lee's interactions with players and officials. The controversy highlights Lee's long-standing passion for the New York Knicks, including his famous story about securing season tickets after the 1985 draft lottery.

Read more »

Dear Abby: I’m embarrassed that my son, daughter-in-law continue to ignore my textsDear Abby advises a parent who can’t get their son and daughter-in-law off the phone during family events.

Read more »

Dear Abby: Who should tell our friend that his wife is not allowed on our cruise?We know from experience that she will ruin the trip.

Read more »

Padres Pitching Coach Sends Clear Message on Mason Miller's Status in MLBThe numbers are clear: Mason Miller is the most dominant closer in baseball today — if not in the game's history.

Read more »