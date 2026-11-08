Nick Cannon Secures NASA Support for Son Zillion as Abby De La Rosa Reveals Co-Parenting Dynamics

Abby De La Rosa opens up about her son Zillion autism diagnosis and praises Nick Cannon for his unwavering support of their family dynamic and child's therapy.

Abby De La Rosa has offered an exclusive update on the extensive support system her two-year-old son Zillion receives, confirming that his father Nick Cannon utilizes his vast business empire to secure top-tier resources for his autism care. De La Rosa shared these details on Saturday, November 7, while attending the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare 2026 Gala, which was sponsored by American Airlines.

The model and media personality described Cannon as a man with many hats who runs a massive mogul empire already filled with responsibilities. Despite this, she emphasized that he remains dedicated to ensuring Zillion receives the best therapeutic interventions available, highlighting the extreme lengths the father is willing to go to for his child.

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De La Rosa specifically revealed that if Zillion expressed a desire to go to the moon, Cannon would have NASA on board to make it happen. She stated that this level of access is part of the comprehensive support network built around their son, demonstrating a commitment to providing the absolute best resources for his developmental needs.

Regarding their co-parenting relationship, De La Rosa explained that they balance each other out by understanding their respective roles within the family unit. She noted that they play to their strengths to create an amazing community and environment for Zillion to thrive in, avoiding conflict and focusing on complementary efforts.

The conversation also touched on the family's recent celebration of World Autism Awareness Day. De La Rosa and Cannon had previously posted a joint statement acknowledging Zillion's diagnosis in April 2024, placing him alongside historical figures like Sir Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein to highlight the unique perspectives neurodivergent individuals bring to the world.

They described Zillion as experiencing life in four dimensions and teaching them something new every day. The couple viewed their role as guardians of his unique spirit as a blessed assignment, committing to creating an environment where he can flourish amidst the support of their extended community.

De La Rosa also addressed the dynamics of Cannon's larger family, noting that there is no bad blood regarding his relationships with other mothers of his children. She expressed affection for all the women involved and appreciates seeing them together, fostering a unified and supportive atmosphere for all their offspring.

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The model, who is 36 years old, shared that she has love for all the women in Cannon's life, which helps maintain a positive environment. This approach ensures that the children, including Zillion and his twins, grow up in a setting defined by mutual respect and compassion rather than division.

Zillion is one of the twins De La Rosa shares with Cannon, along with his twin brother Zion and three-year-old daughter Beautiful. Cannon is also a father to thirteen-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan from a previous relationship with Mariah Carey, creating a large and complex family structure that requires careful navigation.

The public posts from the couple emphasize acceptance and compassion for families worldwide facing similar challenges. They aim to champion understanding and extend their embrace to others dealing with shared challenges in autism care.

De La Rosa noted that Zillion communicates primarily through a tablet, speaking only three to four words. This reliance on technology is a standard adaptive tool that allows him to express needs and emotions effectively, serving as a vital part of his daily routine.

Cannon has previously spoken about the unique connection he shares with Zillion, noting that their bond is unlike any other. He acknowledged that while he has many children, the specific energy and communication style between him and Zillion is distinct and powerful.

The family continues to use their platform to raise awareness and provide a model for inclusive parenting. Their efforts focus on normalizing autism and celebrating the different ways children experience and interact with the world around them.

De La Rosa emphasized that she is filled with joy watching Zillion navigate his unique perspective on life. She described his ability to see things in a different realm as a source of constant awe and inspiration for her daily life.

The support network surrounding Zillion includes not just his parents but a broader community dedicated to his well-being. This includes high-level resources and connections that Cannon can access due to his status as a mogul in the entertainment and business industries.

Their joint statement on World Autism Awareness Day included an invitation for others to join in creating a world of acceptance. They acknowledged that while their journey is unique, the challenges and joys are shared by many families across the globe.

The couple's approach to parenting Zillion reflects a blend of high-resource access and emotional support. They strive to create an environment where he can thrive without feeling constrained by his diagnosis or the expectations of neurotypical society.

De La Rosa's recent comments at the DesignCare Gala provided fresh insight into how they manage the practical and emotional aspects of raising a child with autism. Her emphasis on balance and role clarity offers a practical framework for other parents in similar situations.

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The involvement of NASA, as mentioned by De La Rosa, symbolizes the boundless support available to Zillion. It illustrates a mindset that refuses to limit what is possible for a child with special needs, challenging conventional boundaries and expectations.

As Zillion continues to grow, his parents remain committed to nurturing his unique spirit. They view his diagnosis not as a limitation but as a different way of experiencing and contributing to the world.

The family's public narrative focuses on positivity and resilience. By sharing their experiences, they hope to inspire other families to embrace their children's individuality and seek out the resources necessary for their success.

Their story highlights the importance of a supportive co-parenting relationship, even in complex family structures. De La Rosa and Cannon have managed to maintain a respectful and cooperative dynamic that prioritizes their children's well-being above all else.

The mention of historical figures in their autism awareness posts serves to elevate the status of neurodivergent individuals. It positions Zillion within a lineage of innovators and thinkers who changed the world through their unique perspectives.

De La Rosa's role as a mother and advocate continues to evolve as she learns more about Zillion's needs. Her transparency about their journey helps to reduce stigma and encourages open conversations about autism spectrum disorder.

The extensive therapy and support Zillion receives are a direct result of Cannon's dedication and resources. This commitment ensures that he has every opportunity to develop his skills and reach his full potential.

The family's approach to raising Zillion is rooted in love, acceptance, and a willingness to adapt. They have created a foundation of support that allows him to navigate the world in his own unique way.

De La Rosa's comments at the gala underscored the strength of their partnership and their shared vision for their son's future. They remain united in their goal to provide Zillion with a life filled with opportunity and joy.

The integration of high-level resources with emotional support creates a comprehensive care plan for Zillion. This holistic approach ensures that all aspects of his development are addressed and nurtured.

Their story serves as a testament to the power of love and determination in overcoming challenges. By embracing their son's uniqueness, they are creating a legacy of acceptance and understanding for future generations.