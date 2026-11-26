Dear Abby advises on preserving childlike wonder during tragedies by demonstrating responsible adult behavior to gain respect. In a separate letter, a groom expresses anger over his fiancée smoking heavily on their wedding day despite promising to quit.

Dear Abby advises a reader on how to keep their childlike wonder and their spirits high during dark times. When major tragedies shake our world, my immediate instinct isn’t to harden my heart or get cynical.

Instead, I feel a profound need to protect my inner peace by holding on to a childlike state of mind. To me, retaining pure imagination, intense curiosity and joy in small things is a radical act of self-preservation. It’s the emotional fuel that gives me the energy to keep going. Unfortunately, many adults around me view this perspective as a lack of awareness or a refusal to grow up.

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They mistake my intentional wonder for immaturity. How can I effectively communicate to others that keeping my childlike innocence alive is not a flight from reality, but rather my shield against the darkness of the world? For some, being an adult involves an acceptance that the world can be a dark and scary place. Your words alone are not going to convince those people that your state of mind is anything but Peter Pan syndrome.