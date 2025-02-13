Abbott Seeks Federal Reimbursement for Texas Border Security Efforts

Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with the Texas Republican congressional delegation in Washington, urging the federal government to reimburse Texas for its $11.1 billion spent on border security measures. Abbott's request comes amid budget negotiations and internal Republican debates over spending priorities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made his second trip to Washington in eight days, meeting with the majority of the Texas Republican congressional delegation. Abbott's visit follows President Donald Trump's executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events.

During the meeting, Abbott discussed Texas' efforts to secure the border, outlining the state's initiatives including deploying state troopers and National Guard soldiers, installing buoys across the Rio Grande, and erecting razor wire barriers to deter migrants. He emphasized that these operations have cost Texas $11.1 billion and urged the federal government to cover these expenses. Abbott's request for reimbursement comes amidst internal Republican wrangling over budget priorities, with some, like Rep. Chip Roy, advocating for spending cuts. Roy argued that funds allocated for border-related expenses should include reimbursement for Texas' expenditures, stating that the state has been performing duties that the federal government should have handled.Abbott also revealed that he had previously met with President Trump in the Oval Office, offering billions of dollars worth of state assets to enhance federal border security and immigration enforcement. These assets include land for expanding the border wall, military bases for housing federal authorities, and prison cells for detention facilities. Rep. Lance Gooden affirmed that the Texas delegation and Abbott are aligned on this issue, emphasizing that the reimbursement request is reasonable considering the New York delegation's push for changes to the cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes. Abbott's Washington visits highlight the ongoing tensions and power dynamics between the state and federal governments on issues like border security and spending priorities





