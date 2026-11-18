ABC airs the 60th Annual CMA Awards instead of Abbott Elementary on November 18, 2026. The sitcom enters a hiatus with Gregory planning a Disney World proposal to Janine.

Viewers of the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary will not see new episodes on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, due to a network scheduling conflict with the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards. This broadcast of the CMA Awards replaces the standard weekly lineup, marking the official start of the show's first standard hiatus during its sixth season.

CMAs Airtime Replaces Sitcom Episode

The network determined to air the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in the usual time slot on November 18, 2026. This decision initiates a two-week break for the ABC sitcom, following the release of season 6, episode 6, titled "Competition." That previous episode aired on November 11, 2026, and concluded with significant character developments.

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Chaperones Head to Disney World

In the episode "Competition," characters Gregory Eddie, Janine Teagues, Barb Johnson, and Melissa Rubenstein were selected as chaperones for a trip to Disney World. The group earned this all-expenses-paid vacation after the eponymous school's step class won a major competition. The narrative arc highlighted the evolving partnership between Janine Teagues and Principal Ava, who collaborated to bring the students to victory.

Gregory Proposes to Janine in Orlando

During the episode, Gregory Eddie attempted to secure a reservation at a fancy Italian restaurant to propose to Janine Teagues. He ultimately abandoned this plan upon learning about the Disney World trip. The writers have set the stage for this proposal to occur in Orlando, likely taking advantage of the romantic atmosphere near the Christmas season. Viewers must wait to see if this significant milestone happens during the visit.

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100th Episode Airs December 2, 2026

Abbott Elementary will return to the airwaves on December 2, 2026, with season 6, episode 7, titled "One Hundred." This broadcast marks the show's 100th episode overall, a major milestone for the mockumentary series. The episode is expected to feature significant progress on the central romance between the characters Gregory Eddie and Janine Teagues.

Season Schedule and Upcoming Breaks

The show will remain on hiatus throughout the Thanksgiving holiday period before the December 2 broadcast. Following the 100th episode, the next installment, season 6, episode 8 titled "Parents," is scheduled to air on December 9, 2026. A second brief hiatus will follow this episode, with the series returning in January 2027.

Unresolved Storylines for 2027

Several plot threads remain unresolved as the show prepares for its return in early 2027. Fans are still waiting to see if the characters Gregory Eddie and Jacob Hillery will reunite in a shared storyline. The narrative also needs to address the lack of screen time for Principal Samuel Johnson during the current season. Additionally, the reaction of Principal Ava Coleman to the potential engagement remains a key point of anticipation for the remainder of the sixth season.