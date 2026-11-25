Abbott Elementary celebrates its 100th episode with a Disneyland trip on Dec 2. The show returns from hiatus on Jan 13, 2027, with new episodes continuing the hit ABC sitcom.

ABC continues to build momentum for its hit school-set sitcom, Abbott Elementary, as the series prepares to cross a significant broadcasting threshold. The production team has confirmed that the show will air its 100th episode next month, marking a major milestone for the network and its corporate parent, Disney, which owns the theme park featured in the upcoming storyline.

100th Episode Disneyland Trip Details

The teachers at Abbott Elementary will travel to the Anaheim theme park after the school step team overcomes the odds to win their regional finals. The prize for this victory is an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland, creating a plotline where the educators are recruited as chaperones for the students. The episode, titled One Hundred, is scheduled to premiere on December 2, bringing the cast to the location owned by Disney. The narrative promises that hijinks will ensue as the staff manages the excursion, leveraging the irony of a ABC show visiting a Disney property.

Also read Storms to hit both coasts, threatening Thanksgiving travel for millions and Macy's 100th parade

Winter Hiatus and Parent Visit Episode

Following the milestone celebration, the series will air its mid-season finale on December 9. This episode, titled Parents, serves as the winter finale for the broadcast schedule. The plot focuses on Jacob Hill, a character portrayed by actor Chris Perfetti, who will celebrate the holidays with a visit from his parents. This episode provides a character-driven conclusion to the current run of episodes before the production takes a break from airing new content for the rest of the year.

Return Schedule and New Storylines

The series is set to return from its winter hiatus on January 13, 2027, with a new episode titled Viral. This episode is penned by Rebekka Pesqueira, a writer and story editor on the series, ensuring continuity in the show's voice and tone. The return to air marks the beginning of a new block of episodes after the break, allowing the production team to rebuild momentum following the holiday season. The date in January provides a clear target for fans waiting for the next installment of the comedy series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season Episode Count and Broadcast History

The upcoming episodes are expected to form a substantial part of the season, as the show typically produces 22 episodes per season. Previous seasons of Abbott Elementary, excluding the first season which was a mid-season replacement and the third season which was interrupted by the Hollywood strikes, have followed this standard episode count. With the return in January, the show is likely to continue its regular schedule without significant disruption. The production has maintained consistency in its output, allowing for a stable broadcast rhythm that viewers have come to expect from the ABC network.

Corporate Connection and Network Strategy

The decision to feature a trip to Disneyland aligns with the broader corporate strategy of Disney, which owns both ABC and the theme park. This crossover element adds a layer of meta-commentary to the show, highlighting the connection between the fictional school and the real-world entertainment giant. The storyline utilizes the setting to create unique comedic opportunities that rely on the specific environment of the theme park. This approach demonstrates how the production leverages internal corporate assets to enhance the narrative of the sitcom. The integration of these elements supports the show's identity as a staple of the ABC programming lineup during the holiday season.