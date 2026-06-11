Abbotsholme School Closes Down After Less Than an Hour's Notice

Parents have been left 'utterly shocked and stunned' after their children's school was closed down yesterday with less than an hour's notice. The school, which charges up to £44,000 a year, was sold by its Chinese owners Achieve Education at the end of May and was acquired by Syd Phillimore and Jamie Buchanan. The new owners initially decided to close the school later this month but later changed their minds and announced that the school would remain open in September. However, parents received a letter from the school proprietor, Tony Costigan, confirming the school would close and saying 'that today, Wednesday 10 June, 2026, will be the last day the school is open this academic year to pupils who are not sitting exams'. The school's Executive Head Charlotte Molloy and its new owners were nowhere to be seen to explain what had happened, leaving 'dedicated staff who have not been paid for two months to pick up the pieces'

Devastated parents have been left 'utterly shocked and stunned' after their children's school was closed down yesterday with less than an hour's notice. The school, which charges up to £44,000 a year, was sold by its Chinese owners Achieve Education at the end of May and was acquired by Syd Phillimore and Jamie Buchanan.

The new owners initially decided to close the school later this month but later changed their minds and announced that the school would remain open in September. However, parents received a letter from the school proprietor, Tony Costigan, confirming the school would close and saying 'that today, Wednesday 10 June, 2026, will be the last day the school is open this academic year to pupils who are not sitting exams'.

The school's Executive Head Charlotte Molloy and its new owners were nowhere to be seen to explain what had happened, leaving 'dedicated staff who have not been paid for two months to pick up the pieces





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Abbotsholme School Closing Chinese Owners New Owners School Closure Staff Tony Costigan

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