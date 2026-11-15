Abbi Jacobson and wife Jodi Balfour pretend they're sisters in parts of the U.S.

Sign up for The A.V. November’s Blue Wave aside, America is still a potentially hostile and even dangerous place for members of the LGBTQ+ community, no matter how famous you are.

At least that’s the message derived from a brief interview with, Jacobson stated, “As my wife and I drive, if we drive across the country, there are states where we are sisters,” before noting meaningfully, “In case, you know what I mean? ”star Jacobson addressed while explaining how her coming out as bisexual in 2018 was received in show business circles. “It’s really wild how we’ve come so far in a lot of areas,” Jacobson stated while, nodding to the crowd at the premiere, she added, “We are also in New York—a lot of people might not feel that way. ”, premieres on January 15 and stars Jacobson alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Beanie Feldstein, Seth Rogen, Samira Wiley, Pamela Adlon, Phil Rosenthal, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Bowen Yang.