Model Abbey Clancy threatens to fire employees who took time off to play Grand Theft Auto 6, calling the violent video game revolting during a podcast recording.

Abbey Clancy has issued a stark warning to four members of her production team, threatening to dismiss them immediately for taking time off to play the newly released video game Grand Theft Auto 6. The controversy erupted during the latest episode of her podcast, The Therapy Crouch, which she co-hosts with her husband, Peter Crouch. The incident highlights a growing cultural divide regarding the consumption of media featuring graphic violence and controversial social themes.

Clancy's Reaction to GTA VI Release

The latest installment in Rockstar Games' blockbuster franchise was unlocked for users in the United Kingdom at midnight, marking the end of a thirteen-year wait since the previous major release. Enthusiasts across Britain spent thousands of pounds and utilized vacation days to access the game, which is infamous for its depiction of murder, drug trafficking, and violence against women. Clancy expressed outrage at the public's enthusiasm for what she described as a revolting product.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Details: Release Date, Price, and Platform Requirements

During the recording, Clancy characterized the global anticipation for the title as an absolute disgrace. She argued that the society currently appears increasingly progressive, yet millions are simultaneously obsessed with a game that allows players to rob cars, purchase illegal substances, and engage in sexual acts with virtual characters. She insisted that this level of dedication was not normal and questioned the moral justification for such widespread engagement.

Confrontation with Podcast Staff

Tensions rose in the studio when Peter Crouch revealed that four male crew members behind the camera had officially booked time off to experience the launch. Clancy reacted with immediate fury, dismissing the announcement as a potential joke before clarifying her actual intent. She stated that she would fire the employees instantly if they were genuinely prioritizing the video game over their professional duties.

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As the staff members revealed their plans, one colleague identified a fellow employee named Sam who had organized his day to log on at eight in the morning. Clancy mocked the rigorous schedule, suggesting the staff member should brush his hair while at the computer. She reiterated her belief that the game is predominantly played by men and described the culture surrounding it as disgusting and absurd.

Arguments on Violence and Social Impact

Clancy connected the popularity of the game to broader societal issues, suggesting that such media facilitates negative behaviors. She questioned why the game is permitted for sale, wondering if it contributes to real-world serial killings and murders by putting harmful ideas into people's heads. She emphasized her passionate opposition to the title, stating that it does not align with her values or her definition of normalcy.

Peter Crouch attempted to de-escalate the situation by acknowledging her strong feelings and noting that many people enjoy the game. However, Clancy remained unconvinced, asking how someone could be considered a normal person if they desired to play such a horrid product. The exchange underscored a deep disagreement within the production team regarding the ethics of the media they consume.

Game Mechanics and Player Backlash

While Clancy criticized the game's content, players have also reacted negatively to changes made in Grand Theft Auto 6. Hours after the global release, hardcore fans criticized what they perceive as a post-MeToo and feminist makeover. Longtime players noted that they can no longer engage in activities such as sleeping with prostitutes or cheating on in-game partners, which were staples of previous editions.

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The new title, centered on a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple named Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, rewards honorable behavior and penalizes unnecessary violence. Lucia serves as the franchise's first major, fully voiced female star. Academics suggest these shifts aim to avoid alienating female gamers, with research indicating women will account for approximately forty percent of players in the US.

Developer Stance and Cultural Debate

Rockstar Games, the British-founded developer now owned in the US, stated that the changes keep players focused on the romantic relationship between the protagonists. Despite this explanation, gamers have accused the title of betraying its roots and serving as a humiliation ritual for male players. Some critics claimed the script was written by someone who misunderstands male psychology, labeling Jason as a caricature.

The debate has extended to employers and professional conduct, with many questioning whether it is fair for bosses to punish staff for playing video games they personally disagree with. The incident involving Abbey Clancy has sparked widespread discussion about personal boundaries, workplace expectations, and the cultural impact of controversial entertainment media. The situation remains a flashpoint for ongoing arguments about masculinity, gaming culture, and social responsibility.