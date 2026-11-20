Model and TV personality Abbey Clancy claims she would fire employees who took time off work to play GTA 6, calling the violent game revolting.

Television personality and former model Abbey Clancy has publicly stated she would dismiss four members of her production team for taking time off work to play the newly released Grand Theft Auto 6. The strong reaction occurred during a recording session for The Therapy Crouch podcast, which she co-hosts with her husband, footballer Peter Crouch.

The Podcast Incident and Immediate Reaction

The conflict arose at midnight when UK users unlocked the latest installment in the blockbuster series from developer Rockstar Games. The release ended a thirteen-year wait for fans since the previous game in the franchise launched. In response to the launch, fans across Britain took days off work and spent thousands of pounds to access the video game immediately.

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During the episode, Peter Crouch informed his wife that four of the men behind the camera had booked time off to play the game. Abbey Clancy responded with immediate anger, stating that such behavior was not normal. She threatened to fire the staff members instantly if the claim was not a joke. One crew member identified another team member, Sam, as planning to play for fourteen hours straight.

Clancy's Criticism of the Game's Content

Clancy expressed deep disgust regarding the content of Grand Theft Auto 6. She described the game as revolting, citing its depiction of murder, drug use, and violence against women. She argued that society is obsessed with taking days off to engage with a game where players can rob cars and buy drugs.

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She linked the popularity of such games to broader social issues, suggesting they facilitate terrible things in the world. Clancy questioned why the game is allowed to exist, believing it puts harmful ideas into people's heads. She stated she is passionate about the issue and finds the situation absolutely absurd and disgusting.

Changes in Gameplay and Player Backlash

The new installment features a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple named Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Lucia is the first major, fully voiced female star in the franchise. The game centers on their romantic relationship and rewards honorable behavior. Players can no longer sleep with prostitutes or have casual sex without consequences.

Hardcore fans have rebelled against what they see as a post-MeToo makeover. Some players claim the game betrays its roots and humiliates male gamers. Critics argue the script was written by someone who does not understand male perspectives. They describe Jason as a caricature written by a woman with delusional views on men.

Industry Shifts and Academic Perspectives

Academics suggest the shift away from sex workers and infidelity aims to avoid alienating female gamers. Research indicates women will account for four in ten GTA 6 players in the US, compared to one in eight for the previous title. Rockstar Games, a British-founded developer now owned in the US, stated the changes keep players focused on the protagonists' romance.

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The debate highlights a significant cultural divide regarding video game content and societal values. While some view the changes as necessary for inclusivity, others see them as a betrayal of the franchise's edgy history. The incident involving Clancy underscores the intense emotional reactions the release has provoked among both celebrities and the general public.