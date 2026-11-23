Abbey Clancy and daughter Sophia enjoyed a luxury shopping trip to Bicester Village at Gucci and Prada, following Clancy's heated podcast comments about staff playing Grand Theft Auto VI.

Model Abbey Clancy, aged 40, dedicated a weekend to quality time with her eldest daughter, Sophia Crouch, by taking her on an exclusive shopping excursion to Bicester Village in Oxfordshire. The pair visited high-end designer boutiques, including Gucci and Prada, where Sophia selected multiple luxury items while her mother documented the experience for social media. The outing was part of a broader five-star getaway at Estelle Manor, where they also enjoyed breakfast in bed, marking a relaxing period following recent public discussions involving Clancy's professional boundaries.

Abbey Clancy And Sophia Enjoy Luxury Shopping

Sophia Crouch, who shares her age as 40 with her mother in the context of the source narrative's reference to Abbey's age, was photographed trying on various garments in an animal print coat that closely mirrored her mother's style. Abbey Clancy posted images of the pair posing together on Instagram on Sunday, describing the occasion as her best girly weekend with her big baby. The posts received supportive engagement from notable figures such as Misse Bequiri and Kate Ferdinand, highlighting the positive nature of their mother-daughter interaction during the trip to the luxury shopping haven.

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Clancy Criticizes Staff Absenteeism For Gaming

The shopping trip occurred shortly after Clancy expressed strong disapproval regarding members of her production crew taking time off to play the newly released video game Grand Theft Auto VI. During an episode of her podcast The Therapy Crouch, which she hosts with her husband, football star Peter Crouch, aged 45, Clancy revealed her anger towards four staff members who had booked days off. She characterized the game as revolting due to its themes of murder, drug use, and violence against women, questioning the normalcy of individuals dedicating significant work hours to such content.

Peter Crouch And Crew React To The Outburst

Peter Crouch attempted to mediate the situation during the podcast recording by informing Abbey that four of the men behind the camera had indeed scheduled time off for the game. One crew member, identified as Sam, jokingly described his preparation routine for the launch, stating he would wake at 7:00, brush his teeth, and log on at eight to play for 14-hour days. Clancy responded with immediate threats to fire the employees, labeling their obsession with the game as disgraceful and arguing that such media facilitates negative behaviors in society, a stance that sparked a heated but controlled debate between the couple.

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Impact On Production Team And Public Reaction

Clancy's comments highlighted a significant divide regarding the cultural impact of Grand Theft Auto VI, which ended a 13-year wait for fans since the franchise's previous instalment released by developer Rockstar. While many across Britain took days off work to engage with the title, Clancy argued that the widespread anticipation for a game involving criminal activities was absurd. Her strong reaction underscored her protective stance over her production environment, even as she balanced this professional rigidity with a nurturing and indulgent approach to her personal life, as evidenced by the lavish weekend spent with her daughter.

Estelle Manor Stay And Future Plans

The family's stay at the five-star Estelle Manor country house hotel provided a private backdrop for these events, separating their personal leisure from the public controversy surrounding the video game release. By focusing on high-fashion retail therapy at Bicester Village, Clancy and Sophia demonstrated a commitment to family bonding amidst the noise of recent media scrutiny. The trip serves as a distinct contrast to the digital violence discussed on the podcast, illustrating the dual nature of Clancy's public persona as both a stern producer and a devoted mother.