The suspect vehicle, believed to be involved in the killing of a Parkland teenager over the weekend during a drive-by robbery, has been found, according to inve

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office investigate a homicide scene involving a 16-year-old boy within the Parkland area on Sunday, May 24. The suspect vehicle, believed to be involved in the killing of a Parkland teenager over the weekend during a drive-by robbery, has been found, according to investigators.

“This new information has launched us forward in identifying persons of interest. We are appreciative for the outpour of tips and support from the community,” Deputy Carly Cappetto said. On Tuesday, dozens of people who knew Braylon Diaz,17, and many who did not, attended a vigil near 102nd Street South and South Sheridan Avenue. Friends and family listened to Braylon’s favorite music, wrote messages for his family, and lit candles in his memory as they awaited answers in the investigation.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office also released surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle involved in the robbery-homicide of Diaz. Moments before his death, Diaz was walking with his girlfriend near 102nd Street S and S Sheridan Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday. That is when a group of people in a red car stopped them, demanding Diaz's necklace before shooting and killing him, investigators said.

Friends said they chose to honor Braylon by focusing on the years of happy memories they shared.

“I know that he’d want me to be happy, and we’ll find who did this to him,” Lexton Massier said, “We’ll find them, for sure. ” Authorities consider the suspects dangerous and are reminding the public not to approach or engage with unfamiliar vehicles in suspicious situations. Investigators asked anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants to call our office and speak with a detective.

Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. KOMO News also learned more about the first victim identified by family members: Gilbert Bernal. A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks.





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