The Bridge View Nurseries estate in Calstock, Cornwall, which has been derelict since two thousand nineteen, is now on the market. The project, originally intended to provide thirty-three homes, stalled due to rising costs and council disputes. Ten houses remain partially built, and the developer cites crippling interest payments as the reason for abandonment.

A derelict housing development in Calstock, Cornwall, which has stood empty and unfinished for nearly a decade, has finally been listed for sale. The Bridge View Nurseries estate was originally promised to deliver thirty-three new homes, including a significant portion designated as affordable housing for local residents.

However, the project collapsed in 2019 due to a combination of escalating construction costs and prolonged delays imposed by local planning authorities. The financial burden became unsustainable for the developers, resulting in the accumulation of over one point two million pounds in interest payments alone. This staggering debt left the construction company unable to continue building, causing the site to deteriorate into a state of abandonment.

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Bridge View Nurseries Estate Details Listed For Sale

Currently, the estate is marketed by Stratton Creber Commercial, an estate agent based in the region. The listing describes the property as comprising approximately three point eight five acres of land with planning permission already granted. The site includes ten partially or fully constructed houses, some infrastructure work, and foundation layouts for additional plots. Notably, none of the homes have ever been inhabited.

The sale is available on application, with the price undisclosed. Potential buyers will face strict conditions, including a requirement to contribute nearly one hundred thousand pounds toward education and open space provisions.

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Furthermore, all new roadworks must meet specific adoptable standards set by the local council, ensuring long-term maintenance viability. The developer, Bridge View, has publicly blamed Cornwall Council for imposing additional costs that eroded their budget, while locals express frustration over the stagnation. The site was initially approved in two thousand eighteen, with a second application passed in two thousand twenty-five. Initially, fifteen affordable homes were promised, but this was reduced to ten following a Section One Hundred and Six agreement.

Residents Demand Council Action On Derelict Housing Site

Local residents have voiced strong opinions, with some suggesting the council should have revoking permissions or compulsorily purchasing the site. Many argue that the unfinished properties could be completed and converted into social rented homes to address local housing shortages. The area, located in the Tamar Valley, is considered one of the most deprived in the country, raising questions about the suitability of building for wealthier outsiders rather than addressing immediate community needs.

The listing details that eight of the ten constructed houses are near virtual completion but require final finishing works, snagging, and installation of fixtures. The developer claims these remaining works are relatively minor, yet the lack of occupancy and the presence of boarded-up structures paint a picture of a failed venture that has lingered in limbo for years.

The situation highlights broader issues within the UK housing sector, where developer bankruptcies and planning delays contribute to a backlog of incomplete projects that could otherwise alleviate homelessness and overcrowding.