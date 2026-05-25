AB Hernandez Dominates Track Competition, Sharing Podium with 'Co-Champions'

A transgender high school track star, AB Hernandez, has once again dominated three events at a competition in California, sharing the podium with 'co-champions' due to a rule change brought in last year to appease rivals.

A controversial transgender high school track star has once again blown the competition away in three events at a competition in California on Saturday. AB Hernandez, who was born male, won the girl's high jump, long jump, and triple jump events at Saturday’s California Interscholastic Federation ’s (CIF) Southern Section Track and Field Masters meet at Moorpark High School in Ventura County .

And it meant that girls who were comprehensively beaten had to share the top spot on the podium with Hernandez once again. That’s because each event had two ‘co-champions’, including Hernandez - a rule that was brought in last year to seemingly appease the defeated young girls. Results show that Hernandez once again dominated all three competitions as she progressed further into the state competition. In the high jump, Hernandez’s mark was 5ft 8ins, two inches clear of second place.

In the long jump, Hernandez jumped over a foot higher than the nearest rival with a winning mark of 20ft, 4.75ins. AB Hernandez (pictured last week), shared the top step of the podium with female rivals again. Trans competitor Hernandez dominated the long jump, triple jump, and high jump events.

Finally, in the triple jump, Hernandez’s attempt of 41ft, 7.25ins was over two feet further than the nearest female competitor. Last year, the CIF authorities brought in a ‘pilot program’ - amid much fury - that awarded any female athlete who finished behind a trans rival the chance to share the top step of the podium as a joint winner. It has been reported that the same circumstances will be in place for the remainder of the postseason.

After dominating another competition last week, Hernandez’s mom, Nereyda, shared a post condemning the new rule. Originally posted by charity Rainbow Families Action, it showed a picture of a letter from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) giving the green light to the rule change.

‘All these big, tough ex-athletes at CIF, and the most courage they could muster was to hand this to coaches at AB’s meet today,’ the campaign group commented in their original post. ‘Not one of them was brave enough to look her or her mother in the eye and say: “This whole project of violating Ed Code is aimed at you. A child.

”’ In a separate post about the event itself, Nereyda added: ‘Today at the CIF Track & Field Finals, my heart was full watching AB compete. No matter how differently she may be seen by some, she continues to walk onto that field with the most beautiful smile on her face, gives EVERY event her ALL, and carries herself with grace, determination, and sportsmanship. ’ Hernandez is sharing the podium with ‘co-champions’... a rule brought in to appease rivals.

Hernandez jumped a foot higher than the nearest rival in Saturday’s long jump competition. Earlier this month, one of Hernandez’s biggest rivals threatened to protest against the trans athlete if she were on the podium too. Reese Hogan, of Crean Lutheran High School, went viral 12 months ago with a similar protest, in which she finished behind Hernandez but then made a point of taking her place on the top step of the podium.

When asked if she would take a stand again this year, Hogan told Fox News Digital: ‘If the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see, yeah. ’ But last week, Hogan finished third in the high jump, sixth in the triple jump, and did not make the finals of the long jump.

‘This is my third year competing against a transgender athlete, and last year I was stripped of a CIF Title. I basically worked my whole career to get to that point,’ Hogan told the outlet during the emotional interview earlier in the week.

‘It’s just really disappointing to go into a competition knowing you already lost. I’m here to stand up for girls in girls’ sports and to call out CIF and the state of California for their poor leadership and lack of support for female athletes.





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AB Hernandez Transgender Athlete High School Track Star California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Track And Field Masters Meet Moorpark High School Ventura County California Interscholastic Federation's (CIF) Ed Code Co-Champions Reese Hogan Crean Lutheran High School Fox News Digital Poor Leadership Lack Of Support For Female Athletes

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