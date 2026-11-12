AARP Report: Expanding Social Security Tax Base Could Save Program Until 2059

New AARP analysis shows increasing the Social Security payroll tax base could extend solvency by 25 years. Learn how removing income caps impacts the trust funds and future benefits for retirees.

A comprehensive new report from the AARP Public Policy Institute reveals that expanding the portion of American income subject to payroll taxes could significantly extend the financial life of Social Security. The analysis indicates that such a change has the potential to allow the program to pay full scheduled benefits until 2059, a period 25 years longer than current projections suggest. This finding highlights a critical shift in the economic structure of the United States over the last four decades.

Declining Tax Base And Financial Impact

Research from the AARP Public Policy Institute demonstrates that the share of the U.S. economy subject to Social Security payroll taxes has declined substantially since 1983. In 1983, taxable payroll constituted approximately 41 percent of gross domestic product. By 2025, that figure had dropped to just 34 percent. This contraction in the tax base has significant financial consequences for the long-term stability of the retirement program.

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If the taxable share had remained at its 1983 level of 41 percent, the report calculates that the program would have collected an additional $10.8 trillion in payroll tax revenue and interest between 1984 and 2034. This substantial influx of capital would have allowed the combined Social Security trust funds to continue paying full scheduled benefits until 2059. The current projection, absent such changes, falls short of this extended timeline by a quarter of a century.

Payroll taxes serve as the primary funding mechanism for the Social Security system. In 2025, these taxes provided approximately 91 percent of the program's total revenue. The remaining funds are derived from 5 percent interest income and roughly 4 percent from federal income taxes collected on benefits. The reliance on this single revenue stream makes the shrinking tax base a pressing concern for policymakers and advocates alike.

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Current Tax Structure And Revenue Gaps

The current calculation of Social Security payroll taxes involves a specific cap on taxable earnings that many Americans do not reach, but which excludes high earners from contributing on their full income. Employees and employers each contribute 6.2 percent of wages, resulting in a combined 12.4 percent tax rate. Self-employed workers are responsible for covering the full 12.4 percent themselves. However, these contributions are not applied to unlimited earnings.

In 2026, only the first $184,500 of a worker's earnings is subject to the Social Security payroll tax. This taxable maximum is scheduled to rise slightly to $192,300 in 2027. Consequently, a worker earning $100,000 has all of their wages taxed. In contrast, a worker earning substantially more than $184,500 stops paying the Social Security portion once their covered earnings reach the specific yearly limit set by law.

This structure has created a divergence between the proportion of income taxed and the total income generated by the economy. The AARP Public Policy Institute notes that a greater share of national income now comes through business and investment income, which generally is not subject to Social Security payroll taxes. This shift means that even as the overall economy grows, the portion of that growth contributing to Social Security funding has diminished.

Inequality And Demographic Challenges

Income inequality plays a significant role in the shrinking tax base. Because wages above the taxable maximum are not subject to the Social Security tax, an increase in earnings above that threshold results in a smaller percentage of overall wages being taxed. CNBC analysis indicates that around 83 percent of worker earnings are now covered by Social Security payroll taxes. This figure is down from the roughly 90 percent that lawmakers anticipated when they enacted major reforms in 1983.

Demographic shifts further compound the financial pressure on the system. The ratio of workers to beneficiaries is expected to fall from 3.4 workers per beneficiary in 2000 to 2.4 in 2030, according to AARP data. This demographic transition reduces the number of contributors supporting each retiree, placing additional strain on the trust funds that support retirement and survivor benefits.

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The Social Security Trustees have warned of a rapidly approaching insolvency deadline. The 2026 Social Security Trustees Report projects that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund will be depleted in 2032. At that point, incoming revenue would cover only about 78 percent of scheduled benefits. This scenario does not mean the program would cease to exist, but it would require Congress to act to prevent automatic benefit cuts.

Potential Legislative Solutions

Congress could address the solvency issue by bringing more income under the Social Security payroll tax system without necessarily raising the general tax rate for most workers. One hotly discussed strategy involves raising or eliminating the taxable earnings cap. This approach would target additional taxes toward higher earners, potentially closing a significant portion of the program's long-term financing gap.

According to AARP, only around 6 percent of individuals had earnings at or above the taxable maximum in 2024. Eliminating the taxable maximum altogether could close approximately 67 percent of Social Security's projected 75-year financing gap. This calculation assumes that those additional contributions do not produce correspondingly larger benefits for those high earners, focusing the change purely on the revenue side of the ledger.

The political viability of such measures remains a complex issue. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, noted that while tax increases are generally unpopular, public opinion may be shifting. Beene stated that studies indicate an increasing number of Americans are open to higher payroll taxes if it preserves Social Security as a program. The program remains the most popular federal government initiative, having kept generations of elderly Americans out of poverty.

However, the regressive nature of the tax remains a point of contention. Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, acknowledged that higher payroll taxes would certainly have an impact on the long-term solvency of Social Security. He emphasized that the real issue is that raising payroll taxes is politically unpopular because it can be viewed as a regressive tax burden on workers. The Social Security Trustees have also estimated that raising the combined payroll tax rate from the current 12.4 percent to 16 percent would have significant implications for the program's future stability.