Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Future Beyond James Bond: Action Star's Latest Film 'Fuze' Finds New Life on VOD

Explore Aaron Taylor-Johnson's evolving career, from action star to horror collaborations, his rumored James Bond prospects, and the VOD success of his latest thriller Fuze.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become one of the biggest action stars in the world over the last 5-10 years, but he's also branched out into other genres like horror.

He recently worked with Robert Eggers on the critically acclaimed vampire film, Nosferatu, and he also starred in one of the biggest legacy horror sequels of all time in 28 Years Later. Taylor-Johnson has long been one of the most popular names to take over the mantle of James Bond from Daniel Craig, but as more time passes, it becomes less likely that he'll ever suit up as 007.

New reports indicate that Amazon is looking for a younger Bond who can carry the franchise for at least three or four movies - ATJ is only 35, but Amazon is likely looking for someone under 30 to play the legendary spy. Even if he never gets the chance to play James Bond, fans can rest assured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will still be around every year starring in crowd-pleasing action movies.

His latest action hit comes in the form of Fuze, the new conspiracy thriller that debuted in select theaters at the end of April. After something of an underwhelming theatrical run where Fuze grossed less than $5 million, the film has officially been added to VOD platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

Fuze earned scores of 72% from critics and 78% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which may not be eye-popping, but it's one of the most overlooked action films of 2026. When it's inevitably added to one of the big streaming services, look for it to pick up a massive audience





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