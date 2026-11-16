Aaron Taylor-Johnson Films Intimate Scenes for Enigma Variations in New York

Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes the lead role of Paul in the new Enigma Variations adaptation, sharing intense scenes with co-stars Devon Terrell and Alicia Vikander in New York.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been spotted on location in New York filming intimate and physically demanding scenes for the upcoming limited series adaptation of Enigma Variations. The British actor, aged 36, was captured on Monday sharing a passionate and lengthy kiss with his co-star Devon Terrell during the production of what has been described as a sultry adaptation of the source material.

Taylor-Johnson is currently starring as Paul, the central character in the story adapted from André Aciman's novel. The narrative follows Paul as he navigates a complex web of romantic and sexual relationships with both men and women over the course of roughly a decade. The series aims to explore deep themes of masculinity, sexuality, and modern love in an era defined by endless choices.

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Cast Details and Character Roles

Devon Terrell, 34, appears in the series as Manfred, a figure who becomes entangled with Paul's life. Terrell is an Australian actor known for his portrayal of a young Barack Obama in the 2016 biographical film Barry, as well as his role as Arthur in the Netflix original series Cursed. His recent credits also include the film It's What's Inside and The Assassin.

The ensemble cast also features Alicia Vikander, known for her performance in The Danish Girl, who plays Claire, Paul's wife. Riley Keough, recognized for her role in Daisy Jones and the Six, joins the project as Maud. Nicholas Podany, seen in Ponies and Saturday Night, plays Harlan, while Carl Clemons-Hopkins, known for Hacks and Candyman, portrays Noah.

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Earlier in the year, Taylor-Johnson was also filmed in New York sharing intense scenes with actress Sarah Pidgeon, famous for her role in Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette. Pidgeon plays Chloe, a character who has a recurring connection with Paul and encounters him at various stages throughout the decade-long timeline of the story.

Production Background and Casting Changes

The lead role of Paul was not always part of Taylor-Johnson's filmography. The character was originally scheduled to be played by Jeremy Allen White, but White was subsequently replaced by Taylor-Johnson. This casting change occurred before production began on the limited series, allowing Taylor-Johnson to commit fully to the demanding role.

The project is based on the work of André Aciman, the author and filmmaker behind the hit novel and film Call Me By Your Name. That previous adaptation starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer and was widely praised by both fans and critics for its seductive storyline and emotional depth. Aciman serves as the creative mastermind behind this new television adaptation, ensuring the tone remains faithful to his literary vision.

Personal Life and Industry Reflections

Amidst the filming, Taylor-Johnson has been balancing his professional duties with his personal life. The actor recently reunited with his wife, filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, aged 59, after a period of being busy on different sides of the Atlantic. The couple, who have been married for 14 years, were seen grabbing a bite to eat together during a break from production.

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Sam Taylor-Johnson has previously opened up about their 23-year age gap, noting that the couple met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2008 when Aaron was 18 and she was 42. She described their relationship as a balance of energies, stating that Aaron offers a grounded perspective that complements her own fractious energy. She praised his wisdom and unique perspective on life, highlighting that he has been working in his field since he was six years old.

Future Prospects and Family Dynamics

The production of Enigma Variations continues in New York, with the cast diving deeper into the complex relationships that define the series. The story poses the enduring question of whether individuals can truly know when they have found the right partner in a world full of options.

For the Taylor-Johnson family, the filming period has been a time of reconnection. Sam Taylor-Johnson has spoken positively about their dynamic, describing them as having similar mad energy when it comes to life decisions. The couple shares two daughters, Wylda, 16, and Romy, 14, and is also raising Sam's eldest daughters from a previous relationship, Angelica, 29, and Jessie, 19. The series is expected to delve further into the psychological and emotional landscapes of its characters as production moves forward.