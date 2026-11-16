Aaron Taylor-Johnson Filming Enigma Variations With Devon Terrell

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Paul in the Enigma Variations series, reuniting with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson while filming sultry scenes with Devon Terrell in New York.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was spotted on a New York City film set on Monday engaging in an intense romantic scene with co-star Devon Terrell. The British actor, 36, was dressed in a casual grey checked coat as he filmed a steamy kiss for the limited series adaptation of Enigma Variations. The production, described as a sultry adaptation, focuses on the complex romantic and sexual relationships of the protagonist Paul.

Enigma Variations Cast and Plot Details

Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the lead role of Paul in this limited series, which is based on the novel by André Aciman. The narrative explores Paul's relationships with both men and women over the course of a decade. The cast also features Alicia Vikander as Claire, Paul's wife, and Riley Keough as Maud. Nicholas Podany plays Harlan, while Carl Clemons-Hopkins appears as Noah. The series delves into themes of masculinity and modern love.

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Devon Terrell, 34, portrays the character Manfred in the upcoming project. The Australian actor is well-known for his performance as a young Barack Obama in the 2016 biographical film Barry. He also played Arthur in the Netflix original series Cursed and appeared in the film It's What's Inside. Earlier this year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was also seen kissing actress Sarah Pidgeon on set in New York for a different project.

Jeremy Allen White Replaced By Aaron

The role of Paul was originally intended for actor Jeremy Allen White. However, Allen White was subsequently replaced by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the lead role. The series is adapted from the novel Enigma Variations, which is written by the same author behind the hit book and film Call Me By Your Name. That previous work starred Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer and was highly praised by critics.

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Sam Taylor-Johnson Comments On Age Gap

Aaron Taylor-Johnson reunited with his wife, filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, last week after they had been working on separate sides of the Atlantic for several months. The couple met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2008 when he was 18 and she was 42. They did not begin dating until after they finished that project, forming what Sam described as a deep connection. They married in 2012 and have two daughters together.

Sam Taylor-Johnson recently discussed their 23-year age difference in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine. She insisted that she does not feel the gap, noting that Aaron has been acting for 30 years. She described him as grounded and wise, providing a balance to her own energetic personality. The pair welcomed a puppy together, indicating their shared enthusiasm for spontaneous decisions.

The production continues to film scenes that explore the question of whether individuals can know when they have found their one true partner. The series aims to examine modern love in a world of endless choices. Fans await the release of the adaptation, which promises to deliver a seductive storyline similar to previous successful works by André Aciman. The cast continues to prepare for the heated scenes required for the sultry adaptation.