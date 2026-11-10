Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson Reunite in New York During Filming

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson reunite in New York as he shoots Enigma Variations. Details on their relationship dynamics, the Netflix series plot, and their family life emerge.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson shared a significant public moment in New York on Monday as the actress traveled from the United Kingdom to visit her husband during a critical phase of his current professional commitments. The couple, who have been married for 14 years, displayed visible affection as they reunited amidst the bustling filming schedule of the highly anticipated Netflix limited series Enigma Variations.

Celebrity Reunion in New York City

The 36-year-old actor appeared delighted to see his 59-year-old wife upon their meeting, with observers noting a lingering kiss shared between the pair after they stopped for a meal during a break in production. This reunion marked the end of a period of transatlantic separation, as Sam had recently been in the UK attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, where she was honored as the Artist of the Year for her bold creative vision and significant impact across the visual arts.

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Production Details and Cast Dynamics

For the past two months, Aaron has been based in the Big Apple, working intensively on the adaptation of André Aciman's novel. In the series, he portrays Paul, a character whose narrative explores a complex decade of romantic and sexual relationships with both women and men. The production has seen the actor bonding closely with his co-stars, including a recent dinner outing with Riley Keough, who is 37 years old and plays an onscreen lover to Paul. Riley is married to Hollywood stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, highlighting the interconnected nature of the industry circles involved in this high-profile project.

Exploring Romantic Narratives in Film

The series draws comparisons to other notable adaptations, as author André Aciman also wrote the novel Call Me By Your Name, which was successfully adapted into an Oscar-nominated film in 2017. In Enigma Variations, Aaron has been seen filming intimate scenes not only with Riley Keough but also with actress Sarah Pidgeon. Sarah, known for her role as Carolyn Bessette in FX's Love Story, plays another of Paul's onscreen lovers, adding layers of emotional depth to the story being told on set.

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Family Dynamics and Public Statements

Sam Taylor-Johnson has recently opened up about the 23-year age gap between her and her husband in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine. The couple first met on the set of the film Nowhere Boy in 2008, when Aaron was just 18 and Sam was 42. They did not begin their romantic relationship until they had finished working on that project, citing a deep connection that formed through their professional interaction. Sam has stated that she does not feel the age gap influences their dynamic, noting that Aaron often possesses a grounded wisdom that balances her own energetic nature.

Marriage History and Current Family Life

The pair became engaged one year after meeting and were married in 2012, building a blended family that includes their two daughters, Wylda, who is 16, and Romy, who is 14. Sam also has two older daughters, Angelica, 29, and Jessie, 19, from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling. Sam has praised Aaron's unique perspective and described their shared 'mad energy,' noting that they are similar in their approach to life decisions, such as the spontaneous suggestion to get a puppy. Her admiration extends to his physical appearance as well, with the filmmaker noting that he serves as the perfect model for her photography work due to his beautiful body, mind, and spirit.