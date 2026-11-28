Rodgers got in one more word about his harsh criticisms of Mike McCarthy on ‘Pat McAfee’ earlier this week.

Aaron Rodgers sent a text to Al Michaels ahead of the Steelers-Broncos Black Friday game in which he explained why he chose to publicly criticize Mike McCarthy on ‘Pat McAfee.

’ | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The dust still hasn’t settled from Aaron Rodgers’s no-holds-barred, explosive rant at Mike McCarthy and the Steelers earlier this week on. It marked perhaps Rodgers’s most memorable appearance on his friend’s ESPN production, and it turns out the veteran quarterback still had more to say.

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During Prime Video’s broadcast of the Steelers-Broncos game on Friday night, Al Michaels revealed a text he received from Rodgers earlier that day explaining his decision to pull back the curtain on the Steelers’ organization and exposeIt Appears the Steelers Made the Right Call to Side With Mike McCarthy "A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. ...