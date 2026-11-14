Aaron Rodgers Shares Proud Message for Brother Jordan After Emotional Reunion

Aaron Rodgers shared a rare photo with younger brother Jordan, but his heartfelt message about Jordan's career was what made the moment special.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers high-fives fans as he exits the field after an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Aaron Rodgers has spent much of his football career in the spotlight.

On Friday night, however, he was happy to let his younger brother have it. The four-time NFL MVP reunited with Jordan Rodgers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, where Jordan was working as a college football analyst for ESPN. The brothers posed for a photo together, smiling with their arms around each other in front of the network's College Football backdrop. It was a rare public moment between the two, whose complicated family history has drawn attention for years.

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There have been signs of a warmer relationship in recent months, however, with members of the Rodgers familyBut the photo wasn't the only thing that stood out. Aaron had something to say about his brother, and he made sure everyone could see it.

"Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium. Really proud of how hard he's worked to get to where he is now," Aaron wrote For a quarterback who has spent more than two decades building his own football résumé, it was a chance to recognize the work his younger brother has put into a different side of the sport. Jordan, 38, played quarterback at Vanderbilt before pursuing a professional football career.

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He later became a familiar face to television audiences when he appeared on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016, ultimately getting engaged to JoJo Fletcher. Jordan has since carved out a successful career in broadcasting, becoming a college football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. The brothers couldn't have looked more comfortable in the photo. Aaron wore a gray hoodie and baseball cap, while Jordan was dressed for television in a dark suit and tie.

It was an ordinary enough picture of two brothers catching up at work. Given their history, though, it was anything but ordinary to the people who have followed their relationship. The Rodgers family's strained relationship first became a public topic during Jordan's season of "The Bachelorette.

" Viewers learned that Jordan and Aaron were not close at the time, and their family situation became part of the conversation surrounding Jordan's relationship with Fletcher. In the years that followed, both brothers largely kept the details of their relationship private, even as public interest continued. Fans were quick to react in the comments.

"Me trying to tell my husband this is HUGE, and groundbreaking news! We LOVE to see this! My 2016 heart needed this! ❤️," one Instagram user wrote, referencing the year Jordan appeared on "The Bachelorette.

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"The post did not include any explanation of how the brothers reached this point in their relationship, and neither addressed their family history. Still, seeing them together was meaningful for longtime followers who remember when their relationship was a much more difficult subject.or anything happening on the field. He was talking about Jordan's hard work and how proud he was to see where it had taken him.

For a family whose private relationships have so often become public conversation, that was a welcome change of subject. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series.

Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.