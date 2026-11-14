Aaron Rodgers reunites with brother Jordan in rare photo after years-long family feud: ‘Really proud’

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 42, met up with Jordan, 38, on Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

Aaron’s rift with Jordan became public when Jordan discussed their estrangement on “The Bachelorette” in 2016.during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take. ” On Nov. 4, when asked which AFC quarterback he would trust most in the playoffs, the college football analyst surprisingly picked Aaron, offering a positive nod to the Steelers star.

Jordan Rodgers with wife JoJo Fletcher, whose 2022 wedding Aaron did not attend.in July. He shared photos of the get-together on social media, describing the family as “bonding. ” Jordan was noticeably missing from those pictures.

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Aaron also appeared to take a swipe at his younger brother the following month, referencing Jordan’s decision to discuss their estrangement on “The Bachelorette” nearly a decade earlier.aaronrodgers12/Instagramas he discussed repairing family ties ahead of his parents’ move from California to Nashville earlier this year.

“A couple weeks after that, I went out to Nashville and met with my older brother,” Aaron told the “Not Just Football” podcast, referring to Luke, who lives in Tennessee with his wife, Aimee, and their three children. “A couple weeks after that, I met with my little brother. It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace,” he revealed.

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“Now, full circle, back together. It’s amazing. It’s been great to have all those people — my little brother, my older brother and his family, my parents — that’s been really, really special,” Aaron added. He also credited his wife, Brittani, for helping him reach a point where reconciliation felt possible.

“My wife deserves a lot of the credit for that just to be able to get to that point to think about having the conversations, she was a big part of that,” he said. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! @aaronrodgers12/Instagram Aaron’s rift with Jordan became public when Jordan discussed their estrangement on “The Bachelorette” in 2016. Instagram/ jrodgers11aaronrodgers12/Instagram