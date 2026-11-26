The Steelers were apparently still trying to make Aaron Rodgers happy early Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the decision late Tuesday night to bench quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday morning, the team began dealing with the fallout from that decision.

At that meeting, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy officially announced the quarterback change to the rest of the team. ThatAs for what led to Rodgers' benching, there's no specific smoking gun just yet. Some early reports Wednesday suggested the team was still working to make Rodgers happy early Tuesday. The Steelers were reportedly prepared to tweak the play-calling process at Rodgers' behest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

," per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rodgers has, at times, been outspoken this season about the way the Steelers were run, but histo the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers sang the praises of Hurleman, who was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game.