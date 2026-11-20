The Steelers haven't beaten the Eagles in Philly since the Franklin Field days — 1965, to be exact. Will they end that drought against an Eagles team riding a seven-game losing streak?

Fresh off their bye week, the Eagles will face their intrastate rival and hope to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Pittsburgh Steelers have historically struggled in Philly and will enter Lincoln Financial Field coming off a 20-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Pittsburgh boasts a 6-3 record this season — a stark contrast to the Eagles’ 2-7 mark — and quarterback Aaron Rodgers still at the helm. Here’s what the Steelers have been saying about the Birds ahead of their matchup on Sunday: In-state rivalry The Steelers haven’t defeated the Eagles in Philly since Oct. 24, 1965, at Franklin Field and trail the all-time series, 50-29-3, after dropping the teams’ last matchup, 27-13, on Dec. 15, 2024 .

Also read Eagles QB Joe Milton Reflects on ‘Blessing’ of Playing Against Aaron Rodgers

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward discussed the challenges that come with playing at the Linc against their in-state rival.

“I don’t think it’s just The Linc,” Heyward said. “But I’d have to look back and really study to see what those glaring weaknesses are, but a lot of respect for what they got over there. ” Rodgers hasn’t played at the Eagles as the Steelers quarterback, but he won four of his seven matchups against them as the Green Bay Packers’ signal-caller.

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Rodgers said he’s “had some interesting interactions over the years there,” and called the fans a “rowdy group. ” “It’s a fun place to play,” Rodgers said. As for the rivalry itself, Steelers coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the team this week about what it means to play against the other NFL team in Pennsylvania.

“ talked about 1965, and so we’re definitely aware of that,” McCarthy said. “Talked about the Steagles during World War II. Anytime there’s a history component, I think it’s important to recognize that with your players, especially your new players, that’s part of their experience here, and being in tune with the history and tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

” Facing Vic Fangio Rodgers has faced a Vic Fangio-led defense many times over his 22 NFL seasons, and he noted Fangio’s evolution over the years.

“I have a ton of respect for him,” Rodgers said. “He’s been in the league longer than me, and he’s had some incredible defenses. This is one of them. This is a really good defense.

A lot of lot of good players at every level, and I just have a ton of respect for his scheme, how he’s evolved over the years. You still see some of the stuff he did way back in the day, going back to some stuff and stuff before that. ” “He’s got an amazing tree, too, in the league. Guys he’s coached with and who’ve gone on, and I have the utmost amount of respect for him.

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” McCarthy said the Eagles’ defense has “been very consistent under Vic,” and he has seen some more aggressive cornerback play from Riq Woolen, Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell this year. The Birds’ cornerbacks also have caught Rodgers’ eye.

“You need guys that can press and run and cover and be sticky, and those guys can do that,” he said. The Birds’ offense McCarthy faced Saquon Barkley numerous times as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. This is the first time he’ll face the running back outside of the division.

“The year he had in that Super Bowl run was one of the better ones in the history of the game,” McCarthy said. “So I think that speaks volumes. But dynamic player, he can do it all. Obviously, he can carry an offense as far as in the run game.

Really good receiver, pass protector, so, dynamic player. ” Joe Milton is once again starting for the Eagles this week, marking his second career NFL start. Heyward described him as “mobile” when discussing the challenges of facing him.

“He’s been one of those desired backup quarterbacks for some time now,” Heyward said. “... have good tackling too because he can always dump the ball off to Saquon, who’s explosive. ”