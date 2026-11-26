The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Aaron Rodgers one day before Thanksgiving after benching him and following his disparaging remarks about coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers said his time in Pittsburgh has sailed, while odds favor he has played his final NFL snap.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their relationship with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers abruptly, cutting ties with him shortly after benching him and one day before Thanksgiving.

The move followed Rodgers' disparaging comments about coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. Rodgers was benched earlier in the week, with the team naming Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos and announcing Rodgers would be inactive. Rodgers made clear his time in Pittsburgh is over, saying, That ship has sailed.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers; Players Upset with Coach Mike McCarthy

He suggested he was unaware he would not be the starter going forward until a teammate alerted him, recalling that he asked, Doing what? Despite the messy ending, Rodgers expressed appreciation for his time with the Steelers, saying he thanked Mike Tomlin last year for giving him joy and passion back and praising the tight friendships and veteran leadership in the locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers Waiver Status And Future

The NFL trade deadline had already passed when Rodgers was released, meaning the four-time league MVP must go through waivers before another potentially interested team can claim him. If he clears waivers unclaimed, he would become an unrestricted free agent. Mason Rudolph is expected to start when the Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos kicks off. Rodgers' future in the NFL remains unclear, but former longtime Green Bay Packers teammate Clay Matthews believes this is the end.

Matthews said on Netflix, I think this is the last time we see him in the league. I don't think another team wants him as their quarterback. Matthews was drafted by the Packers in the first round in 2009 and spent a decade with Rodgers, helping Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV in his second season. Matthews added, It's sad, Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks we've ever had in this National Football League.

For him to end his career like this, walking off the football field like this, that's very sad. Betting markets strongly agree with Matthews. At -488 on Kalshi as of Nov. 25, the odds heavily favor Rodgers having played his final NFL snap. If this is the end, Rodgers leaves behind a remarkable career.

Rodgers Career Achievements And Stats

He went 169-97-1 as a starter and threw 543 touchdown passes, third in NFL history. His 68,515 passing yards and 5,916 completions each rank fifth all time. He won Super Bowl XLV and took home Super Bowl MVP honors, earned four AP NFL MVP awards and four first-team All-Pro selections, and made 10 Pro Bowls. If Rodgers does sign with another team, the Patriots have the shortest odds at +1011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The irony would be notable, with Rodgers finishing his career in New England, where Tom Brady spent 20 seasons before finishing his in Tampa Bay. The fit could make sense because Drake Maye could miss the rest of the season and the 5-5 Patriots sit just outside the AFC playoff picture. A stay in the AFC North with Baltimore is another possibility at +1900, though the Ravens just traded for Jacoby Brissett.

A reunion with the Packers and a return to New York with the Giants round out the board at +4900 apiece. Rodgers' release also has resurfaced Mike McCarthy's Cowboys comments amid the debacle, while Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth sidestepped Rodgers' claims about McCarthy and the Steelers coaching staff. Famed NFL agent reveals potential consequences for Steelers and Mike McCarthy after the public rupture.