Aaron Rodgers has drawn no interest since the Steelers released him after his blowup at Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back on his way out of Pittsburgh. Now he may be paying for it. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the four-time NFL MVP on Wednesday, just hours after he went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and unloaded on head coach Mike McCarthy over his benching.

Among other things, Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep and snoring in a quarterbacks meeting, missing walkthroughs, and breaking a halftime huddle in the Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with "1-2-3 Packers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" Rodgers also said he told McCarthy: "If you try and bench me or don't change the play-calling, then you should just release me. " McCarthy called it an "ultimatum" that was "outside of his job description. " The Steelers took him up on it. ESPN later reported that multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers' account.