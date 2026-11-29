Aaron Rodgers told Mike McCarthy he would expose everything going on in the building if he did not hand over play-calling duties, according to an ESPN report. The Steelers benched Rodgers during a chaotic week and have since stuck with McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers threatened to expose everything going on inside the Pittsburgh Steelers building if Mike McCarthy did not take play-calling duties away from him, according to an ESPN deep dive published Sunday.

The report, detailed by Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, says Rodgers made the threat before he was benched. It was the final straw in one of the messiest breakups in NFL history. During his play-calling power play, Rodgers told McCarthy, according to sources: If you do not do it my way, I am going to expose everything going on here. McCarthy responded: Go for it.

Also read Steelers release Aaron Rodgers after Mike McCarthy feud, Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw criticize quarterback

Rodgers Demands Play Calling Control

He added: I am tired of your bulls---. I am proud of what we are building here. I like the direction we are going. The ESPN report says Rodgers did not only want to call plays himself.

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He wanted quarterbacks coach Tom Arth to take over those duties. That detail adds context to a demand that already strained his relationship with McCarthy. The threat came before the public benching that ended his Steelers tenure. Rodgers followed through on the threat.

He exposed that McCarthy was sleeping during quarterback meetings, missing walk-throughs and not connecting with defensive players. He also said McCarthy broke down his team with a chant of 1-2-3 Packers during halftime against the Eagles. McCarthy and the organization have not denied those claims. The only issue McCarthy has reportedly held against Rodgers is Rodgers getting him fired in Green Bay in 2018.

Steels Quarterback Drama Explodes

The breakup was shocking at every turn and did not slow down even days after it ended. The 42-year-old quarterback was benched in a public statement without being told directly by his head coach. It may have been the craziest week in franchise history and certainly the most intense ending to a quarterback situation in Pittsburgh ever. Rodgers also told Pat McAfee about McCarthy sleeping through meetings and the Packers chant.

The Steelers have not found a trade partner for the future Hall of Famer. According to the report, there are no current suitors for Rodgers after he went scorched earth on McCarthy. His exit from Pittsburgh was too dramatic to fix, and it is hard to deny the Steelers made the right call in moving on. Without Rodgers, the 7-4 Steelers have stood by McCarthy and appear to be fine.

With Mason Rudolph under center, they ran the ball 31 times for 117 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos. That run-heavy approach is significant because Rodgers reportedly wanted to pass the ball more. The locker room mood after the Broncos win was still uncertain about the head coach. Players adored Rodgers and were disappointed when they found out about his benching.

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Steelers Embrace Run First Offense

They were not necessarily playing for McCarthy, but for the group of players around them. McCarthy still has not won the locker room, and it remains unclear if he can right the ship. Rodgers torched every bridge on his way out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers have moved forward with McCarthy and a run-first offense, while Rodgers remains without a team.

The latest report confirms that the warning signs were there well before the benching became public. The drama began when Rodgers was barred from the team facility, according to his account. He then made the decision to expose McCarthy during the Steelers win over the Broncos. Schefter and Rapoport reported that Rodgers may have known he would do a tell-all well before his benching.

Rodgers Remains Without NFL Team

The sequence of events now looks less like a sudden explosion and more like a slow burn. Pittsburgh now sits at 7-4 and has stood by its head coach. The players remain uncertain about McCarthy, but the team has found stability with Rudolph at quarterback. Rodgers, meanwhile, has no current suitors and a public trail of criticism behind him.

The breakup continues to be shocking with every turn, even days after it is over.