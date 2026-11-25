The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday after he accused coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings and being unwell. The team is keeping McCarthy, who has the organization's full support.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, shortly after he sharply criticized head coach Mike McCarthy in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

The team did not plan to release Rodgers before the interview, according to sources. McCarthy remains in his post and has the organization's full support, the Steelers privately confirmed, matching an ESPN report. The team made McCarthy available for a previously unscheduled news conference, a clear sign he was not being dismissed. Pittsburgh is sticking with McCarthy despite the embarrassment the coach has endured since Rodgers pulled back the curtain on his failings.

Also read Aaron Rodgers Benched by Steelers After Accusing Mike McCarthy of Falling Asleep in Meetings

Other players have leaked unflattering details about the coach. Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings, being unwell, and holding a lingering grudge from their time together with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy denied the grudge claim, calling it not accurate. In the interview, Rodgers claimed he learned of his benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth rather than directly from the team.

McCarthy Addresses Halftime Chant Grudge Allegations

Rodgers also alleged that McCarthy once chanted 1, 2, 3, Packers during halftime of a game, which Rodgers saw as evidence of a lingering grudge. McCarthy did not deny the chant, calling it an embarrassing moment. He explained his decision to bench Rodgers, saying, It was a process that went on throughout this week.

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We got to a point, we had talked about some things, communication, things like that, and there was an ultimatum made that was clearly out of his job description. So it was my decision to bench him. He added, I was here. We were going through game plan meetings.

I know there were continuous efforts to reach Aaron and I know there was communication with his agents. I don't know exactly the specifics of what happened on the other side of the conversation. Among the most shocking claims, Rodgers said McCarthy falls asleep during meetings, describing a specific incident: Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring.

Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.

Rodgers further called McCarthy unwell and questioned his coaching ability. McCarthy denied Rodgers' assertion that he still held a grudge from their Packers breakup. He added, We had a number of conversations early in the process of him returning. Unfortunately this is where we are today.

Coach Disputes Snoring Claims and Meeting Behavior

On the snoring allegation, McCarthy said, Definitely a different of opinion from what I was told about the comments. He also addressed the halftime chant: The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional. There were conversations prior to that. We work a lot of hours.

McCarthy also responded to Rodgers' claim about not watching film, referencing a past comment from his 2020 introductory press conference with the Dallas Cowboys. At that time, McCarthy joked, Well, I mean, I need to confess. I mean, I told Jerry I watched every play of the 2019 season, but I wanted the job. So, I haven't watched every play of the season, but it was just, I mean, you do what you got to do, right?

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that McCarthy often told him on Tuesdays he hadn't seen the film yet, questioning how that was possible. Despite the turmoil, McCarthy expressed confidence in his leadership. When asked if players have faith in him, he said, Yes I do. I will say I just came from a player counselor meeting.

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I thought it was a meeting very direct, very honest. I appreciated the opportunity to talk through numerous things that had been our mind, comments that brought discussion to the forefront. I'm proud of our leadership, I'll say that. More importantly, I loved the urgency that everybody had coming out of that meeting.

McCarthy Emphasizes Growth Opportunity and Winning

McCarthy added, We have the opportunity to learn and grow today because of some of the things that should've been talked about earlier. This is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of. As for why he believes he's the right person to lead the Steelers, he simply said, I know how to win. And that's the facts.

Adding to the bizarre fallout, former NFL veteran Breiden Fehoko posted on X that a Steelers player texted him McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand. That claim was confirmed by a source to OutKick and Fox News Digital. The coach has been seen getting ice cream brought to him and often greets the delivery with obvious satisfaction.

The most bizarre leak is that Mike McCarthy has an ice cream sandwich assistant, according to the report. Famed NFL agent Leigh Steinberg says Aaron Rodgers' public rupture with the Steelers and his allegations against McCarthy could prompt questions from agents advising potential players about joining the Steelers. Freiermuth sidestepped Rodgers' claims about McCarthy and the Steelers coaching staff. An NFL agent suggested consequences for both parties.

Steelmakes 6-4 Record Amid Leadership Debate

The incident has sparked widespread debate about Rodgers' future and McCarthy's leadership. The Steelers are 6-4 in McCarthy's first season. McCarthy's past success includes a 49-35 regular-season record with the Cowboys, three consecutive 12-win seasons, and a 1-3 playoff record before being fired after the 2024 season. He spent 2025 away from coaching.

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was released after the interview. The two had reunited in Pittsburgh this spring despite their history. The Steelers now move forward without Rodgers, while McCarthy aims to keep the team focused on the playoff hunt. McCarthy said he met with his player leadership council on Wednesday and came away convinced he remains the right person to lead the team as coach.

I know how to win. And that's the facts. This is my third program. And I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization.

We've got started and the opportunity we have to learn and grow today because of some of the things that, frankly, should have been talked about earlier. So, this is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of it.